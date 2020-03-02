Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ibiza Weekender is currently airing its new series in 2020 and follows the drama of another batch of singletons.

The reality show came back with a new episode last night (Sunday, March 1st), featuring the likes of two newbies Sophia and Caitlin. The arrival of new girls is always the start of feuds among the young sunseekers, right?

Sophia found a love interest in Jaden, but so did her friend Caitlin. And hey, we know Tash likes Jaden too and honestly things got really complicated on Sunday.

So, let’s meet Sophia on Instagram and see if she and Jaden are dating in real life after Sophia’s appearance on Ibiza Weekender!

Meet Sophia from Ibiza Weekender

Sophia is 20 years old and lives in London. Apart from her Ibiza Weekender gig, Sophia is a dancer.

Based on her Instagram bio, she studies at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

The school offers a variety of courses from Acting to Musical Theatre. However, since Sophia is a dancer she must be doing a course in Performing Arts or Performing Arts with Dance Teacher Training.

Last year, she was offered to study three more years at the academy.

Follow Sophia on Instagram

Looking at her Insta profile, Sophia claims she spends her time between France and the UK. She often shares travel pics, daily outfits and selfies.

You can follow her on Instagram under the name of @sophia_maddy. You can also find Sophia on Twitter.

Is Sophia seeing Jaden now?

Probably not.

After Sunday’s episode of Ibiza Weekender, Sophia shared a blurry group snap of her, Jaden, Caitlin and Callum. However, she’s standing closer to Callum which means that she and Jaden are probably not dating now.

Plus, Jaden hasn’t posted anything with Sophia on his Instagram either. His Twitter account is also absent from pics with Sophia.

