Many viewers have felt like they’ve stepped back in time since the Supermarket Sweep reboot came to ITV this summer.

Lots of elements of the original format have been changed, but there is one thing which has stayed consistent and that is the Supermarket Sweep catchphrases.

The game show wouldn’t be complete without them!

Rylan Clark-Neale took over from Dale Winton as the show’s lead presenter for the reboot, after Dale passed away last year. But Rylan has kept the spirit of the show alive with the show’s iconic catchphrases.

The original catchphrase

There were multiple Supermarket Sweep catchphrases in the original 90s series but three which really made the show iconic.

Each episode Dale would start with “go wild in the aisles” and “let’s check ’em out.” He would conclude with: “Next time you’re at the checkout and you hear the beep… think of the fun you could be having on Supermarket Sweep!”

These have all been brought back, along with “hello gorgeous shoppers!” And what a way to open the show… they couldn’t go without really!

It’s time to go wild in the aisles #SupermarketSweep — Charles (@Charles_McEwan) September 26, 2019

Out with the old, in with the new

There is lots new about the reboot of Supermarket Sweep.

Although the iconic catchphrases have lingered, they have changed details about the show’s format.

Changes have been made to make the show more outwardly environmentally conscious – we love a ‘bag for life’!

The Inflatables have also been reinvented for the social media generation.

But the tweaks to the show haven’t stopped that nostalgia coming through and viewers are loving the reboot with Rylan at the forefront.

