I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here‘s Ian Wright may be well-known for his football and presenting career but there are other things he’s equally passionate about.

Ian is a strong advocate for eye health, which is why he’s recently teamed up with a major optical chain to raise awareness of the importance of good eyesight.

The Match of the Day presenter oozes style and fashion, and he’s now bringing all of that jazz to the Jungle with his many glasses frames.

Ian the advocate for good eye health

Over the years, Ian Wright has been notorious for his different range of glasses.

The broadcaster joined the family of Specsavers back in September this year for a special campaign called ‘Don’t Lose the Picture’ to help people take better care of their eyes.

Ian took to Twitter to share a message during National Eye Health Week in September 2019, urging people to get tested before it gets too late.

He wrote:

As part of #EyeWeek check out the Instagram filters showing different eye conditions and what people with them actually see and experience. I know everyone is really busy but it’s largely avoidable, so do try and make the time to get tested.

Ian, therefore, boasts a collaboration with Specsavers, and it’s likely that a lot his frames come from the renown glasses chain.

As part of #EyeWeek check out the Instagram filters showing different eye conditions and what people with them actually see and experience. I know everyone is really busy but it's largely avoidable, so do try and make the time to get tested 🙏🏾 @specsavers #DontLoseThePicture #Ad pic.twitter.com/HpuYd1Q4bT — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 25, 2019

Ian Wright’s wardrobe of glasses

We can only imagine that Ian boasts a wardrobe of glasses as large as he does hats – which is saying something.

Aside from Specsavers products, Ian has been known to wear BeSpoke Eyewear, a small luxury eyewear company based in Harrogate that has been in business since 2010.

Ian Wright is looking dapper on TV during the final of The FA Cup, styled in eyewear by Saville Row. These particular glasses are gold plated frames with red leather around the lenses. Supplied by Bespoke Eyewear. We just love them, @IanWright0! #BespokeEyewear #IanWright pic.twitter.com/CAkC8OpDwM — Bespoke Eyewear (@BespokeEyewear) May 18, 2019

