I'm A Celeb Masked Singer special spin-off episode coming to ITV this year











Two of the most popular reality shows will come together this autumn as ITV’s The Masked Singer and I’m a Celebrity join forces in a unique episode.

While I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to screens this November, fans of both shows are excited by the news of a one-off special in the Jungle.

The Masked Singer will receive a unique remake in its upcoming brand-new series, in the quest to find out who’s behind the masks.

Having to sing on national television, the I’m A Celeb contestants will compete as they dress up in animal costumes head to toe. Some of the funky costumes will include a kangaroo and a witchetty grub.

While they will not have to fight to win food, they will need to succeed to keep their identities in the dark.

I’m a Celebrity… Masked Singer?

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

On August 30, it was announced celebrities and ex-camp mates will dress up in costumes as they try to decode who’s hiding behind the mask.

According to Planet Radio, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, said: “What a perfect way to celebrate the return of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! than with a unique mash-up of two hugely successful series.”

She continued: “Viewers will get to enjoy all things Jungle with a wonderfully bonkers Masked Singer twist. With flamboyant costumes that pay homage to the iconic series as it returns to Australia, families will be able to play alongside our panel in TV’s favourite guessing game.”

Just like both of its original series, host Joel Dommett will join the Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan, as well as special guest star panellists.

Fans react to the ‘multiverse’ spin-off

Since the news was confirmed, many viewers have shared their live reactions and opinions on the spin-off show. While many expressed their excitement, others were a bit confused.

One user wrote: “A masked singer edition of I’m a Celebrity?! I’ve gotta see this.”

Another one followed: “I’m all for this!!!”

Another penned: “Is this for real,” adding crying-face emojis.

A fourth user commented: “What’s with all these random spin-offs.”

Rumoured celebrities for the 2022 series

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The survival reality show has been hosted by Ant and Dec since it started in 2002. There haven’t been any confirmed contestants for the new season, but reports have been floating around about rumoured contestants.

Many of those have teased and confirmed to love the idea of participating in the series. Others, simply have “unfinished business”.

Danny Dyer Jade Thirlwall Richard Madeley Oti Mabuse Denise van Outen Matt Baker Sam Aston Olivia Attwood Tom Malone Jr The Vivienne

