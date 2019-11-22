Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity 2019 is officially up and running! The nineteenth series of the show started on Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm.

The series 19 show has been full of hilarious moments and sees presenting duo Ant and Dec reunited!

In a classic I’m A Celeb surprise twist, two new campmates were to enter the Jungle in episode 5.

Eastenders’ Cliff Parisi and Coronation Street star Andy Whyment joined the pack and they looked to settle in pretty well.

Cliff Parisi is best known for playing Richard ‘Minty’ Peterson in the East End soap. So, why was Minty called Minty?

Why was Minty called Minty?

The character was actually set to be nicknamed ‘Rick’ as a shortening of ‘Richard’.

However, because Minty was always late to his job as a mechanic on BBC’s Eastenders he gained his nickname.

The character was said to always turn up ‘after eight’ and therefore was dubbed ‘Minty’.

Why did he leave Eastenders?

Minty Peterson’s first appearance on Eastenders was in 2002, the actor spent eight years on the show before leaving in 2010.

The character was best friends with fellow Walford mechanic Gary Hobbs and the pair left the show together.

Along with some other members of the cast, Cliff was axed in 2010 when a new executive producer came on board.

me when I saw the back of minty’s shirt says ‘cliff’ #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/wbNGq75wOg — lou (@iaconic_) November 21, 2019

What does Cliff Parisi do now?

Famed for being Heather Trott’s other half on Eastenders, it’s hard to see Cliff in any other way than Minty from Eastenders.

But, it turns out that he has actually had a variety of acting roles. Most recently Cliff played Fulvio in ITV’s Plebs in 2014. He’s also appeared in Call the Midwife, Hollyoaks, Outnumbered, The Bill and more.

