Everyone’s favourite reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, is back in 2019.

Series 19 of the show sees the return of Ant McPartlin to the Jungle alongside his co-host Declan Donnelly.

As the episodes of I’m A Celebrity play out we’re sure to see a variety of puns coming from Ant and Dec.

Episode 2 saw Spandau Ballet’s ‘Gold’ screeched a fair few times and now it looks like Kylie Jenner’s being quoted. So, what’s all this about I’m A Celebrity and the phrase ‘rise and shine’?

I’m A Celebrity – rise and shine

While it seemed that episode 3 of I’m A Celebrity was almost over, eagle-eyed viewers managed to spot a little quote made by presenter Ant McPartlin.

The celebrities were all sitting around camp before Ant sang: “Rise and shine” walking into the Jungle.

There was no reaction from Caitlyn Jenner and Ant and Dec went on to read out the bushtucker trial results.

What is the joke?

The phrase ‘rise and shine’ wasn’t quite created by Kylie Jenner but she certainly put her own spin on it in 2019.

Kylie singing ‘rise and shine’ to her baby, Stormi, pretty much broke the internet when it was featured on TikTok. Her video was the fastest to 1 billion TikTok views.

The video of Kylie singing to Stormi to wake up went viral and got Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande joining in the fun.

Rise and shine on Twitter

Twitter looked to be in hysterics after Ant and Dec made reference to the Kylie Jenner joke.

One viewer took to Twitter to say: “AS IF ANT JUST SAID RISE AND SHINE”, another said “Ant walking into the same singing “rise and shine” has got me” while another added: “Did ANT just do the kylie Jenner meme ‘rise and shine'”.

Yes, yes he did.

But whether Ant meant to quote Kylie Jenner or not, we guess we’ll never know!

Ant walking into the camp saying ‘Rise and shine’ has made my night 😂 #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/OTmfqWg86f — olivia xo (@oliviaajxo) November 19, 2019

