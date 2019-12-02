University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Although Adele Roberts was the first celebrity to be kicked out of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this year, that doesn’t mean she failed to make an impression this season.

In fact, Adele was one of the most adored and reliable camp mates. From her Dingo Dollar question knowledge to her fearless approach to the Bushtucker trials, Adele made a brilliant I’m A Celeb contestant.

But one thing both viewers and her fellow camp mates were totally impressed with was Adele’s athletic physique. They were all even more impressed when they learnt of Adele’s bodybuilding past!

So, how does Adele stay so fit? What is her diet?

Adele’s astonishing weight loss

Adele Roberts has not always looked as trim as she did on I’m A Celebrity 2019. In fact, it was only in the past couple of years that the radio DJ decided to switch up her diet and exercise routine to shed the weight she had gained as she got older.

Now 40 years old, Adele looks better than ever!

In 2016, Adele underwent a physical transformation as she participated in a BBC documentary special called Get Muscly In A Month. With the guidance of a bodybuilder, Adele shed 10% of her body fat in just thirty days. It was achieved by undergoing a hardcore diet and training regime.

Further weight loss

One year on from Get Muscly In A Month and Adele’s life had been completely transformed.

Now two stone lighter than she was before the 30-day challenge, Adele was a fitness fanatic and a health food queen. She even ran a marathon! And it didn’t stop there.

Adele has kept up with her fitness and maintained her trim figure since and was definitely one of the fittest in the jungle this year.

What is Adele’s diet?

Adele’s original 30-day diet plan from Get Muscly In A Month saw her cut out sugars, ditch the takeaways and swap it for healthy alternatives. She had a plan tailor-made for her by The Body Coach, A.K.A. Joe Wicks.

Adele has continued to cut out sugar and has the support of her partner, Kate Holderness.

Together, Kate and Adele have a cooking YouTube channel called Fakeaway Factory which features some of their sugar-free recipes. They also cook alternative, healthier junk food, such as celeriac chips.

This is the best place to find out what Adele lives on and to eat like the I’m A Celeb star!

