Andi Peters: I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp appearance to love life and career!

Every night I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV, the following hour a subsidiary show broadcasts. The Extra Camp follow-up show is hosted by Emily Atack and Joel Dommett – both previous I’m A Celeb contestants – and each week they welcome special celebrity guests to the show.

So far, the likes of Alison Hammond and Denise van Outen have given their two cents on the panel. But this week, English TV presenter Andi Peters is here to give his.

So, with Andi’s I’m A Celeb appearance on Wednesday, November 27th, we thought it best to get to know him better. Here’s everything you need to know about Andi!

Who is Andi Peters?

Andi Peters is a 49-year-old TV presenter, journalist and voice actor. He was born on July 29th, 1970 in Chelsea and attended the elite boys’ school, Dulwich College.

As soon as Andi left Dulwich College, he began his career in TV and media. He has been working in the industry since the late eighties.

First, Andi worked as a presenter on CBBC before he moved to ITV. Over the years, Andi has presented on Good Morning Britain, GMTV, Lorraine and Dancing On Ice: Extra. He joined the Dancing On Ice follow-up show as he had previously competed on the series.

Has Andi been on I’m A Celeb?

Oftentimes, the celebrity panel consists of previous I’m A Celebrity contestants. Even the hosts have been previous camp members.

But unlike most, Andi has never appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

And it’s a good job Andi didn’t as he suffers from arachnophobia. Famously, Terry Nutkins tried to help Andi overcome his fears live on TV by presenting him with a tarantula!

Is Andi Peters married?

Unconfirmed, but most likely not.

Andi has kept the vast majority of his private life private and he has never been vocal about any partners, current or previous.

The Gay UK reported that back in 2015, Andi made a joke Tweet about being single. The Tweet read:

Superman: Single Batman: Single Spiderman: Single I’m Single because I’m a superhero.

It is also unconfirmed whether Andi Peters is gay, as this has been speculated for many years. However, Andi has never confirmed this.

