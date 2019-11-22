University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens for its nineteenth series this year. So far, fans are loving the series thanks to its stellar line-up. But things are being shaken up in main camp as two more celebs are being chucked in the mix.

Two soap actors make up the eleventh and twelfth campmates: Andy Whyment and Cliff Parisi!

One thing that is clear from taking a look at Andy’s Instagram, is that in the years he’s been off our screens, he’s been making some serious cute family memories with his adorable wife and kids. The Whyments are definitely the cutest I’m A Celeb family this year.

Here’s why!

Meet Andy

Andy Whyment is a 38-year-old actor originally from Salford.

He rocketed into fame when he joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2000, as Kirk Sutherland, a packing manager.

He also starred as Darren in The Royle Family and competed in the 2012 series of Dancing On Ice.

Is Andy married?

Yes! Andy is currently married to the stunning Nichola Willis, now Whyment.

The couple have been together for 14 years now and married in 2007. So the story goes, thanks to Capital FM’s inside scoop, Andy proposed to Nichola after a romantic dinner and then beach stroll in Monte Carlo. Now, that’s how to woo a lady!

You can check out all of Nichola and Andy’s adorable wedding snaps here.

Andy, Nichola and the kids!

On October 12th, 2008, just one year after their wedding, Nichola gave birth to their first child. It was their son Thomas, who is now 11-years-old.

In October 2010, they had a daughter called Hollie, who is now 9.

The Whyment family are seriously adorable and family snaps can be seen across both Andy and Nichola’s Instagram profiles. Check out the happy family below!

They often can be spotted at football matches, out for dinner or going on holiday to the likes of Ibiza and Jamaica. The Whyments are definitely an outgoing bunch.

