Things turned festive on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in last night’s episode (Tuesday, December 3rd), as the celebs took part in a pantomime themed trial.

And after they successfully completed the challenge, the camp mates won a night in The Jungle Arms pub, with karaoke as a special treat!

Considering that they have Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson in the camp, it’s no surprise that the celebs impressed with their musical performances. But there was a surprise singing star in the form of Andy Whyment.

It’s no surprise that the Coronation Street actor impressed, as he has had an extensive background performing and singing.

So, what was the singing competition that Andy took part in?

Andy at The Jungle Arms

After the celebs successfully completed the Critterella pantomime, they had a spot of karaoke as a reward. Andy Whyment took to the mic to perform The Killers’ hit song, ‘Mr Brightside’.

Everyone was so impressed by his singing. Nadine said: “Andy’s brilliant, he’s just constantly surprising!” Roman added: “What a voice! The dulcet tones of Mr Whyment.”

During their time in the Australian jungle, the celebrities have revealed interesting facts about their past to bide their time such as Adele Roberts’ bodybuilding past. But Andy’s singing prowess is definitely the best thing fans have learnt from this series!

Great to see #AndyWhyment singing in the jungle arms #Imacelebrity — Judy C (@joodypoodie) December 3, 2019

What was Andy’s singing competition?

Back in 2006, Andy went on the celebrity special of Stars in Their Eyes.

Andy performed as Don Henley, who is the drummer and the co-singer in American rock band, Eagles.

He made it all the way to the final of the ‘Soapstar Superstar’ special, finishing second to fellow Corrie actor Richard Fleeshman.

Andy takes on The X Factor

Andy has now sung on an ITV show not twice, but three times!

Back in 2010, Andy auditioned for The X Factor as Kirk Sutherland, a joke performance which definitely was lost on American judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Andy, or ‘Kirk’, performed ‘Sex On Fire’ by the Kings of Leon.

