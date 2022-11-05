









Viewers are tuning in to the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity, and many want to know more about campmate Babatúndé Aléshé, including his age, family, and career journey so far.

This year, the show will be saying goodbye to Gwrych Castle in North Wales and returning to the much-loved jungle in Australia.

Heading into the jungle is maybe the craziest line up ever, with everyone from Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, and Chris Moyles, to Boy George, Jill Scott, and Mike Tindall MBE.

What is Babatúndé Aléshé’s age?

Babatúndé Aléshé is 36-years-old.

He is married and has one child, a son, and Aléshé describes himself as a “family man” in his Instagram biography.

Aléshé has said that he has “always wanted to be a dad,” and opened up to Anna Williamson on her Breaking Mum and Dad podcast about his experience being a father.

Growing up without a father led to Aléshé’s desire to be a dad himself, something he “absolutely loves being.”

Who is Babatúndé Aléshé?

Aléshé is a comedian who has also appeared on several television shows such as Romesh Ranganathan’s reboot of The Weakest Link on the BBC, Guessable on Comedy Central, The Stand Up Sketch Show on ITV 2.

He is probably best known for his time on Celebrity Gogglebox, where he has appeared alongside friend and fellow comedian Mo Gilligan.

Aléshé’s comedy career has seen him performing at venues such as the O2 and Hackney Empire. Last year, he supported Gilligan on his sold out national tour, and appeared at the O2 Arena’s Black British Takeover.

The comedian’s website describes him as “a powerhouse performer” whose stand up presents a “hilariously fresh perspective.”

Babatúndé Aléshé opens up about I’m A Celeb fears

Speaking about his fears entering the jungle, Aléshé said: “If I saw a snake, I would cry tears, I don’t care.”

However, for Aléshé, the worst thing he could encounter would be a frog. In fact, the comedian ranked them above rats, spiders, and snakes when it comes to how terrified he is.

Why did he decide to enter the jungle? “I have a lot of fears I need to conquer, I’ll be honest, I’m scared of everything,” Aléshé said.

Aléshé has also revealed that his game plan involves befriending “the biggest person in there and have them do the dirty work.”