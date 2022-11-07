Boy George to be given vegan options for I'm A Celebrity trials











I’m A Celebrity is back which also means contestants will have to go through some grueling trials, but one thing that is certain is that Boy George will be offered vegan options during the show.

The show is back with all new contestants and there is no doubt that the viewers are excited to see what the new Season has in store for this.

Amid this, some people were curious about the food options that would be provided to Boy George who has been vocal about his diet.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

Boy Geroge will have vegan alternatives

Executive producer Olly Nash opened up about this recently and confirmed that alternatives will be provided to make sure everyone’s dietary requirement is met.

As reported by Mirror, he said: “We have always got alternatives if people are vegan or vegetarian and either need to eat in camp, and don’t want to eat the main meal, or for the trials.”

He has been vocal about his diet and has even commented on it. In a 2013 tweet, he wrote: “I’m not Vegan or raw. I have lots of vegans and raw food. I don’t have cows produce ever! I am gay though!”

Boy George says he is getting paid well

In an interview with Mail Online, he admitted that the show was paying him well. He said: “I feel like I’ve been paid well for it so I’m going to be as Boy George as I can.”

This seems to boost his net worth in 2022. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Boy George has an estimated worth of $50 million (£43.8 million).

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

How many episodes are in this year’s season?

There are 22 episodes in this year’s Season. This means that celebrities will have to carry out various tasks for 22 days in order to take home the title of king or queen of the jungle.

The show began airing on November 6th, a couple of days earlier than its previous Seasons.

This was done to make sure there was no interference with the World Cup as an early start date would mean the show would end on time and fans can enjoy it easily.