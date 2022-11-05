









It’s that time of year again, I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens! The series returns to the jungle for the first time in two years since the pandemic and we couldn’t be more excited!

Hosts Ant and Dec are heading back down under with a huge line-up of stars including radio host Chris Moyles, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the iconic Boy George.

Although one of the most anticipated campmates, some of the younger generation may not be as familiar with Boy George. So, we take a look into his career and net worth as he reportedly becomes one of the highest-paid campmates ever.

Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage

Who is Boy George?

Boy George (real name George Alan O’Dowd) is a singer and songwriter best known for being the lead singer of pop group Culture Club. The band is best known for global hit songs Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.

George was born in London in 1961 and became an international superstar in the 1980s due to his unique fashion and soulful voice.

After the band split in 1986, George went on to lead a successful solo career with hits such as Everything I Own.

Boy George’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Boy George has an estimated Net Worth of $50 million (£43.8 million).

Heart reports that the Culture Club frontman is the highest-paid star on the lineup this year, pocketing a whopping £500,000 appearance fee to add to his net worth.

Although this has not been confirmed by George himself, if true it means he joins Caitlyn Jenner as the highest-paid star to ever enter the jungle. Caitlyn also reportedly received £500,000 for her appearance pack in 2019.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted ITV for comment.

George’s jungle promise

George has told Mail Online that he’s being “paid well” to enter the jungle. He has promised to give bosses their money’s worth, although he did not reveal the exact fee he had received.

“I feel like I’ve been paid well for it so I’m going to be as Boy George as I can.”

George has already made an impact, becoming the first campmate to customize his camp outfit.

In the promotion pictures we can see George has added red polka dots to the iconic khaki shirt, as well as customised his hat.

He admitted that he didn’t get approval from the ITV bosses to do this and was shocked he got away with it!

From Lifted Entertainment / ©ITV Plc

We can’t wait to see what else George gets away with in the jungle!

I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday, November 6 on ITV.

