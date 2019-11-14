University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

With the new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here around the corner, it’s no surprise that already the celebs are gearing up to be ridiculed, mocked and trolled online, as the way it now goes with reality TV.

As we saw with the stars of Love Island this summer, the most recent form of online mockery has been memes. So, fans of I’m A Celebrity are waiting to see what will come out of this new season… and it doesn’t look like fun and games.

One of the most talked-about contestants signed up to the series this year is none other than Caitlyn Jenner. Olympic athlete, parent to the world’s most famous children and bonafide reality star, Caitlyn is one of the biggest names ITV have ever landed.

And so, inevitably, there is speculation that Caitlyn will also be a target of trolls.

Caitlyn’s meme trouble

Caitlyn is no stranger to the world of trolls. She has appeared on a major reality series long enough to know that being in the public eye isn’t always the most pleasant experience.

She faced particular scrutiny when she underwent her transition. Nasty memes were created not just by trolls, but by other celebrities about Caitlyn Jenner.

In fact, there was one incident involving Peter Berg (the creator of Friday Night Lights), who created a transphobic meme after Caitlyn won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 ESPYs.

I’m A Celebrity fans cause alarm

Even before the new series has started, fans of I’m A Celebrity have been concerned about the online abuse Caitlyn Jenner potentially will face.

There are some viewers who are finding it amusing, one Tweeting “can see the memes now, can’t wait.” Another continued that they “can see a lot of entertainment and Caitlyn Jenner memes already…”

But other fans were quick to note that these Caitlyn Jenner memes will most likely be transphobic and offensive. One said: “Let’s see if I’m a celeb viewers can make funny memes about Caitlyn Jenner without being transphobic.”

ITV have not commented on how they will deal with the issues of trolling this year.

The amount of transphobic people trolling Caitlyn Jenner BEFORE #ImACeleb has even started is ridiculous 😤#imacelebrity — Jasmine Hoyt (@jazzhoyt) November 11, 2019

How to watch I’m A Celeb

This year, I’m A Celebrity kicks off on Sunday, November 17th on ITV. It will air every night at 9 pm.

After broadcast, episodes will be available to catch-up with on the ITV Hub, so you don’t have to miss a minute.

We’ll have to see what happens with Caitlyn on I’m A Celebrity this season but here’s hoping she’ll do better than she did in her appearance in the US version back in 2003!

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH ON ITV

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE