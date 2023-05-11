I’m A Celebrity All-Stars: South Africa is in full swing in May 2023 and baseless plastic surgery rumors are swirling around campmate Carol Vorderman. The former Countdown co-host is all about health and fitness and the results of her hard work aren’t going unnoticed on the ITV show.

Carol returned to I’m A Celebrity for the All-Stars spin-off. She is joined by the likes of Joe Swash, Myleene Klass, Phil Tufnell, and many more familiar faces.

As she takes on Bushtucker Trials in South Africa, ITV viewers are distracted by how great Carol looks at 62 years old. Judging by her Instagram page, she’s a lover of exercise including yoga and weight lifting.

Carol Vorderman plastic surgery rumors swirl

For many years, baseless plastic surgery rumors have circulated Carol Vorderman.

At 62 years old she looks incredibly youthful so, naturally, fans have been asking questions for some time when it comes to Carol’s looks.

The former Countdown star is a glamorous mother of two who’s unafraid to show off her curves on the red carpet.

The Daily Star reports that Nicola McClean gave her opinion on Carol’s physique and suggested that she must have had work done as she has a “Kardashian bum.”

However, Carol addressed these claims in 2019 according to the Daily Mail.

She said: “But I promise I haven’t had bottom implants. It’s the same old bottom. In my family, loads of us have it: the Vorderman A**e. My daughter Katie has it. My nephew has it. We’re all sticky-out-bottom people. And I’ve been working out for decades, so the shape of mine is down to years of keeping fit.”

Countdown legend is a gym fanatic

When it comes to Carol Vorderman’s Kardashian-esq curves, it appears that she’s opted for the natural route and hails the gym as her “love.”

Carol’s Instagram page is filled with clips of her working out. She weight lifts, does yoga, and clearly lives a very active lifestyle.

The I’m A Celebrity star incorporates exercise into her daily routine. She said: “I live in a very tall house so I’m up and down these stairs (65 from bottom to top) dozens of times every morning (good exercise), say RSVP Live.

She added that her lounge is like a “little gym.” Carol continued: “Makes it easy for some simple goblet squats and arm weights and stretching…hooked on stretching…”

Carol is into intermittent fasting

Taking to Twitter in 2021, Carol shared some of her health and fitness secrets with her followers.

The I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa revealed that she’d gone 20 hours without food but wasn’t feeling hungry.

Carol started her day with a knob of butter in her coffee. She opted for “proper bacon” and “fresh local eggs” for breakfast and added that she’s “dropping the weight.”

The 62-year-old is clearly keen to share some of her tips and tricks with the world. Although Carol hasn’t opted for plastic surgery, The Sun reports that in 2012 she wanted “a little rejuvenation” to “fix the things that need fixing.”

Carol said: “I’m a bit frightened of a full facelift. But I’ll get little things done.”