









Chris Moyles is heading into the I’m A Celebrity 2022 jungle after landing one of the biggest salaries this year, so what is his net worth?

There are only two days until the kangaroo testicle-eating antics return to ITV, courtesy of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. Twelve new campmates are heading into the Australian jungle for the first time after the past two series were held in Gwrych Castle, Wales, due to the covid pandemic. One of the celebs who’ll be having a warmer time than most of us for the next three weeks is British radio star Chris Moyles.

He has reportedly scored a major payday with his I’m A Celeb deal, prompting curiosity about his net worth. With 25 years in the radio game, it’s not too shabby.

Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Barclaycard

What is Chris Moyles’ estimated net worth?

The Radio X breakfast presenter has an estimated net worth of $20 million (£17.3 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Sun reports Chris, 48, will be paid £250,000 in exchange for up to three weeks of gruelling back-to-back I’m A Celeb challenges. Hosts Ant and Dec have reportedly tried to bring Chris on the show for years as he’s a British household name and not afraid to say what he thinks.

It appears he won’t be the highest-paid star on I’m A Celeb’s 2022, though. Heart reports Culture Club frontman Boy George is pocketing a record-equalling £500,000 to match Caitlyn Jenner, although the singer hasn’t confirmed the figure.

Chris Moyles’ Radio 1 salary was huge

Moyles helmed his first self-named show for Radio 1 breakfast in 2004. A 2006 BBC salary leak revealed him as one of the corporation’s top-earning stars at £650,000 a year.

He remained at the station for almost a decade but his unexpected early departure in July 2012 saw him replaced by Nick Grimshaw. The Chris Moyles Show returned to the airwaves in September 2015 on Radio X, a show he continues to host.

I’m A Celebrity isn’t Chris’ first TV competition; he made The X Factor: Battle Of The Stars semi-finals and appeared in the celebrity version of Supermarket Sweep.

View Instagram Post

Chris Moyles has a crippling fear of heights

Hopefully Chris won’t be swinging off any trees because he is petrified of heights. During a Go Ape trip with his girlfriend’s niece, he was left carrying the bags because he didn’t have the courage to climb, even with a harness.

Does he know he has to enter and leave the camp via the rickety rope bridge? And what about the helicopter?

He is determined to conquer his fears, however, telling ITV: “In the past, I always said no to offers to take part. But this year, I didn’t say no immediately and I ended up going to a meeting. Now I don’t know why I said yes.”

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV FROM SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK