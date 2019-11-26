University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back for its nineteenth series this winter.

Just when things were getting cozy and comfortable for the ten celebrities – well, as cozy as they can be in the Australian jungle – ITV have shaken up the camp with the addition of two new competitors.

Making up the eleventh and twelfth contestant spots are two soap actors, Cliff Parisi and Andy Whyment.

So, with Cliff now on the series, we thought it time to get to know the actor better. And we found out he has a rather lovely and touching story about how he met his wife, Tara Wyer!

Meet Cliff Parisi

Cliff is a 59-year-old actor best known for his work on EastEnders. He was born on May 24th, 1960 in London.

Cliff left school in north London aged just 13-years-old. As he got his start performing in the early ’80s, it is unconfirmed what Cliff did for the latter part of his teenage years.

Initially, Cliff worked on the stand-up comedy circuit. He continued to work in comedy until 1989, when he was offered a part in the film, Queen of Hearts.

Throughout the ’90s, Cliff started to work on a variety of TV shows, but it wasn’t until he landed the role of Minty Peterson in EastEnders in 2002, that he really broke out into the mainstream. Cliff left the series in 2010, after eight years on the show.

Since 2012, Cliff has played the role of Fred Buckle in Call The Midwife. He has also had roles in Hollyoaks, The Bill and Casualty.

Tara Wyer works for the BBC!

Cliff met his wife, Tara Wyer, back in 2009 while he was working on EastEnders.

She is a BBC producer, however her last IMDb credit was back in 2009 on The National Lottery. Other shows she has worked on include the cooking series, Nigella and The Weakest Link.

Capital FM reported the couple got married back in 2010.

Meet the Parisi family

Cliff and Tara have two children together – a son named Arthur and the other child’s name is unknown – according to the Mirror.

Cliff also has three other children from previous relationships, but it is unconfirmed who the children’s mothers are. He has one daughter called Mandy (31) and two sons, Dean (25) and Jack (21).

Sadly, as Cliff does not have any social media, there are no family snaps for fans of his to see.

