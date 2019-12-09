University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The nineteenth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here has drawn to a conclusion with Jacqueline Jossa crowned as the newest Queen of the Jungle.

EastEnders actress Jacqueline made it to the final alongside Corrie actor Andy Whyment and Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp.

Upon all of their departures from the jungle camp, the only way for the celebs to celebrate was with a big drink of bubbles.

But does Roman Kemp drink alcohol?

Does Roman Kemp drink alcohol?

Yes!

When he left the jungle in third place, Roman Kemp celebrated with a glass of bubbly from Ant and Dec.

Many were wondering if Roman actually had fizz in his glass, as usually the celebs were greeted by a glass of water and a glass of bubbles.

Roman had just the champagne flute, but there was definitely a fizzy alcoholic beverage in there!

SEE ALSO: Roman Kemp’s leg tattoos explored – I’m A Celeb star has been inked by famous friends

Cocktails for Kemp

In episode 20 (Friday, December 6th), Andy and Roman won an extra star in the challenge, which means they got special drinks to have alongside their dinner of kangaroo tail.

All of the celebs went for cocktails, with Roman choosing a margarita to celebrate.

So, Roman’s definitely a drinker!

Out on the town

It wasn’t just the three weeks in the jungle that lead roman to drink – we’d all need one after being stuck in a case with 56 snakes! From Roman’s Instagram, we can see that the radio DJ likes to go out and party.

From wine to cocktails, Roman will drink anything.

He’s often spotted out and about with his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie Flury on the town. Roman is also partial to a cocktail on the beach when the couple go on their luxurious holidays to Ibiza and beyond.

CATCH UP WITH I’M A CELEBRITY 2019 ON THE ITV HUB NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK