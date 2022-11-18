









I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back in 2022 and each episode, the challenges and trials have got fans talking. From Matt Hancock being voted in continuously to the eating challenges turning people’s stomachs, there are tonnes of viewers taking to Twitter to voice their opinions as series 22 airs.

Babatunde Aleshe is one of this year’s contestants and fans can’t help but notice that he isn’t taking part in the show’s water challenges. Many of the show’s viewers are tweeting why they think the comedian isn’t getting stuck in when it comes to trials involving H2O.

Fans think they know why Babatunde is exempt from water challenges

When it comes to shows to tweet along to, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity is certainly one that creates a lot of conversation online.

This year, Twitter fans are out in force as different celebrities are eating things they shouldn’t, getting covered in slime, and persevering while being covered in creepy crawlies.

As many have observed that comedian Babatunde isn’t partaking in the water trials on the show, they have come up with their own reasons as to why they think he is exempt from water challenges.

One viewer tweeted: “Starting to think Babatunde can’t swim cos he’s always exempt from water challenges.”

Another suggested that he could have asthma, while more suggested it could be related to swimming: “For anyone wondering why Babatunde is once again exempt from the latest trial… it’s cos he can’t swim/go under water.”

Someone else tweeted: “Either babatunde can’t swim or he has a medical condition like mine that doesn’t allow water in ears or high water pressure.”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted ITV for comment.

More weigh in on Babatunde dropping stars

I’m A Celebrity viewers didn’t stop at just analyzing why Babatunde is exempt from water challenges, they also tweeted about the trials he did partake in, too.

Many couldn’t take watching the comedian drop stars in one of his trials, one tweeted: “BABATUNDE DROPPING THE STARS I FEEL SO BAD FOR HIM NO.”

Another said: “The whole of the UK willing Babatunde to not drop the star!”

Someone else tweeted that the trial had them laughing: “Boy George chanting, Chris being bored and babatunde dropping the stars. This trial is cracking me up.”

Fans loved Babatunde’s ‘booty’ comment

Trials aside, Babatunde has had some entertaining moments on the ITV show so far.

The moment that he asked Matt Hancock “how things had been” went viral on Twitter.

Matt said that he “fell in love” to which Babatunde replied he not only fell in love but was “grabbing booty.”

I’m A Celebrity fans couldn’t get enough of the moment, judging by their tweets. One wrote: “Babatunde kills me off “you didn’t just fall in love you were grabbing the booty bruv” looool.”

