Geordie Shore's Ricci says reality show 'rule' means he can't do I'm A Celeb

Ricci took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, and says he was told at the time that if he went ahead with the show he’d be banned from ever taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

But the 36-year-old is hoping he might be able to follow in the footsteps of his fellow Geordie stars by doing the Australian version of I’m A Celeb instead.

Reality show ‘rule’

Ricci said during an exclusive Instagram Live chat with Reality Titbit on Tuesday night that he was told about the ‘rule’ years ago.

When a viewer asked what other reality shows he’d be keen to take part in, Ricci said: “It’s tough because I can’t do I’m A Celeb UK but I want to do I’m A Celeb Aus.

“I can’t do I’m A Celeb UK because I’ve done Big Brother.

“It’s a rule, I don’t know why it is but I was told that a long time ago, once you do Big Brother you can’t do I’m A Celeb.”

Ricci rose to fame on Geordie Shore and was also on the first-ever series of MTV’s Ex On The Bech with his ex-fiancée Vicky Pattison.

Now, Ricci is hoping to try something a little bit different.

He said: “I would love to do Strictly, but for me even the SAS [Who Dares Wins] and all that as well. I’ve done all the drinking shows and all the kind of ‘let’s get smashed and let’s get a load of birds’, Ex On The Beach and that kind of stuff.

“Now I want to get my teeth into… obviously my music’s going swimmingly well and I love DJing, I’ve got my single coming out November 3, so the next three to five years I’d like to do those TV shows that are a bit different for me.

“I’ve got my eyes on I’m A Celeb Australia first though definitely.

“I know Charlotte [Crosby]’s done it, Vicky’s done it, but I want to get those shorts on, ripped to shreds and get in that shower – Ricci in the jungle!”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted ITV for comment.

Geordies in the jungle

Vicky won I’m A Celeb in 2015 and went on to host its spin-off Extra Camp the following year.

Then in 2018, she went on the Aussie version of I’m A Celeb and finished in fourth place.

Charlotte won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and also did the Aussie version of I’m A Celeb in 2020.

At the minute, Ricci is back on Geordie Shore for The Reunion Series.

Watch Reality Titbit’s full interview with Ricci on our Instagram, where he spilled all the gossip on the show.

His new single Never Be Without drops on November 3.

Some people have done both

It’s not known for sure whether this is or was ever a rule around the I’m A Celebrity casting table, but there are some stars who’ve done both shows.

People who’ve appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celeb include Neil ‘Razor’ Rudduck, Nicola McLean and Kerry Katona.

