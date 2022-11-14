









I’m A Celebrity fans have taken to Twitter to express their surprise Boy George has hair. Many of the ITV show’s viewers were expecting the pop star to be bald but it turns out he has a full-ish head of hair thanks to a transplant.

Music icon Boy George has joined Chris Moyles, Charlene White, Sue Cleaver and the rest of the contestants in camp for series 22. During episode 8, George explained he opted for a hair transplant after being inspired by former footballer Wayne Rooney.

Boy George talks about hair transplant

During I’m A Celebrity series 22 episode 8, Boy George confessed to campmates he’d had a hair transplant. He told his fascinated fellow contestants he was inspired by Wayne Rooney to get the procedure done.

George, 61, said he was “bald” before going through with the hair transplant. When asked where he had the procedure carried out, Boy George joked: “At the hair transplant shop.”

Expert estimates cost of George’s hair

After Boy George revealed he’d had some work done, Reality Titbit spoke to Spencer Stevenson, the UK’s leading patient advocate on hair restoration and owner of SpexHair. He gave us his estimate on how much the procedure may have cost.

Spencer, who gives his opinion based on his work in the field of hair restoration, estimates Boy George could have spent “in the region of £10,000” on his hair transplant, and is likely to have undergone the “FUE (follicular unit extraction)” procedure due to the singer’s “requirements”.

Spencer added: “[George] commented Wayne Rooney inspired him so will likely have gone to The Harley Street Hair Clinic in London, where many celebs go and in fact where I had my last procedure as they are the most respected clinic in the UK.

“His procedure will have been FUE, where no scarring is involved [but it] is the most expensive type of HT surgery. He will likely need more work done over time but it’s fantastic he’s spoken openly about it and now may well not wear as many hats he’s so well known for. Boy George will have worn hats to hide his hair loss but now he’s able to wear his hair proudly!”

Boy George’s hair takes fans by surprise

During his years as a pop icon, Boy George has sported all kinds of looks. His hair has often been styled in different ways and he also is known for wearing eye-catching hats to complement his look.

Many I’m A Celebrity viewers were surprised to see Boy George‘s head of hair on the ITV show. Many took to Twitter to comment.

One tweeted: “I didn’t expect that hair under Boy George’s hat.”

Another wrote: “Wow! Boy George does have hair under the hats.”

Another surprised fan tweeted: “Is anyone else absolutely baffled by the fact Boy George has hair?”

