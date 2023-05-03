Joe Swash’s hair caught the attention of I’m A Celebrity: South Africa viewers when he chugged a thick beverage of maggots for his first trial. The question is, has Joe had a hair transplant and does he dye his hair?

The former Eastenders actor came back to the jungle, after his debut in Australia in 2008. He thought those days were behind him until he found himself drinking grizzly insects in another jungle for I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa.

However, there was one thing that caught fans’ attention, and that was whether Joe had undergone a hair transplant. Many remembered the time the reality TV star dyed his hair black, but what’s the deal?

©ITV Plc / Lifted Entertainment

Has Joe Swash had a hair transplant?

Yes, Joe Swash has undergone three hair transplants. His most recent procedure took place in 2018 at KSL Clinic, having first noticed he was losing his hair during his first year starring in Eastenders.

He told KSL Clinic, “I was walking down the stairs and one of my pals was like, ‘Oh hello, going a bit bald on top.’ I thought, ‘Oh shut up, are you talking about?'” Joe added that his hair started falling out at age 22.

Joe had his first when he starred on Eastenders, which he described as “brutal and the worst thing he’s ever done.” The I’m A Celebrity star said it’s now “so normal” for him to have it done and underwent a new procedure at KSL Clinic.

He had a Follicular Unit Excision (FUE) hair transplant in June 2018, which is usually carried out within a day. It begins with an area at the back of the head being shaved to allow for individual hair follicles to be removed.

Does Joe dye his hair?

Yes, Joe has dyed his hair, Birmingham Mail reports. He is known for his ginger locks but has dyed his hair almost black in the past. Joe often wears a hat but since showing his barnet I’m A Celebrity, now faces rumors about dying it.

Most viewers assume he’s “definitely” dyed his hair. When he sometimes takes off his cap, fans compliment Joe. One fan told him on Instagram, “So nice to see you without a hat, so handsome without it.”

When Joe first appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2022, he shocked fans with his black hair. Joe’s wife Stacey Solomon, who he married in July 2022, often dyes her hair and recently went a red shade.

Fans react to Joe drinking maggots

When Joe had to chug a thick drink of maggots, I’m A Celebrity viewers reacted with genuine shock and joy. He had to do a drinking trial upon entering the camp alongside former Eastenders star Dean Gaffney.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “When in bed feeling like crap and then it all goes away with Deano and Joe’s drinking challenge, pure comedy gold.”

Another penned: “Omg this was epic and hilarious, can’t wait for the rest tomorrow night. My cheeks & stomach were hurting, Joe & Dean never disappoint us, brilliant. I wonder how long that took to film.”

“I have never laughed so much honestly Dean and Joe that is the best trial I have ever watched literally crying with laughter,” reacted a viewer.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY ALL STARS: SOUTH AFRICA ON ITV ON WEEKNIGHTS AT 9 PM