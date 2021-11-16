Has Richard Madeley been on I'm a Celebrity before?











The official I’m a Celebrity lineup has been announced, and some fans are questioning if Richard Madeley has been on the show before…

The wait for this years I’m a Celebrity is almost over, with new challenges and bush tucker trials just around the corner. The 2021 lineup definitely hasn’t disappointed, with familiar faces such as Louise Minchin, Frankie Bridge and Danny Miller ready to be the next King/Queen of the Castle.

Another Celeb heading to Wales this year is Richard Madeley, however there’s been rumours that he’s already been on the show before. Reality Titbit have explored the truth to these rumours, along with his career as a presenter…

Has Richard been on I’m a Celebrity before?

Although Richard Madeley has not been on the official I’m a Celebrity lineup before, he has featured on ITV2’s Extra Camp as a guest star. During the show he took part in a few trials, one of which was lying down in a coffin with snakes, so he should be more than ready to face the Welsh castle.

This isn’t the first time Richard has been asked to appear on I’m a Celebrity. He has turned down the offer for several years, but decided that this year he wanted to experience it rather than just watching it on TV.

Richard Madeley is going to be on I’m a celeb?! ITV you have my attention — Rachel Durance (@racheldurance) November 16, 2021

Richard and Judy

If you’ve heard of Richard Madeley, then you will definitely have heard of his wife Judy Finnigan. The married couple are known for hosting day time TV show This Morning from 1988-2001, and hosting their own show Richard and Judy from 2001-2009.

The pair met whilst working for Granada Television on different programmes, and got married in Manchester in 1986. Richard and Judy share two children together called Jack and Chloe.

Richard Madeley on GMB

Richard Madeley is well-known for his career in television as a presenter. He has been on Good Morning Britain since 2017, however recently accepted a permanent role on the show as a part-time host.

This position was offered in replace of former host Piers Morgan in a £300k deal. He announced his appearance on the show on a recorded clip on Good Morning Britain where he said a final goodbye to his wife Judy, and explained how he can’t wait to get started.

