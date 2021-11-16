Has Snoochie Shy got a husband or is the I'm A Celebrity 2021 star single?











ITV has released the full lineup for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy will be one of the ten campmates battling it out to become the next queen of the castle.

She will be joined by famous faces including Frankie Bridge, Naughty Boy and Danny Miller. Find out all about the star here and everything you need to know about her ‘husband.’

Who is Snoochie Shy?

Cheyenne Davide also known as Snoochie Shy is a Radio 1 Xtra DJ. The 29-year-old is from Eltham, East London and is also a model and brand ambassador. She has modelled for brands like Nike, Reebok, Ugg, Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger.

According to The Express, the star is scared of bugs, heights and is claustrophobic which suggests that she is going to struggle with some of the bushtucker trials in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

When asked about joining I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here she said: “I think my shy side might come out and I might be quite shy in the first couple of days but I also will definitely be a team player.”

Who is Big Shaq?

Snoochie is ‘married’ to rapper Michael Dapaah better known as Big Shaq. He was born in Croydon, South London.

When he was growing up, his parents wanted him to study science so that he could become a doctor, but he was never interested in the subject. Instead, he wanted to pursue acting and comedy.

He began his career when he appeared in the show Meet the Adebanjos which followed a Nigerian family living in London.

But he shot to fame with his single Man’s Not Hot which turned into a viral meme. Dapaah released a music video for the track which featured stars such as Lil Yachty and DJ Khaled.

Snoochie and Big Shaq in Man Don’t Dance

Snoochie and Big Shaq are not actually married, but she ‘tied the knot’ with the rapper in 2018 when she played his bride in the music video for his single Man Don’t Dance.

She shared the music video on Instagram captioned: “SECURED DA SHAQ. FINALLY GOT MARRIED INIT. I never expected it but we here now man. Hold tight marriage gang. We have arrived.”

It is a joke the pair have carried on ever since, and Snoochie has even joked that the pair are heading for divorce due to conflicting lifestyles.

Aside from her fake romance with Big Shaq, the Radio 1Xtra DJ appears to currently be single.

