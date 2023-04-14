Soap star Helen Flanagan has revealed there are two things that she’s most worried about amid her return to I’m A Celebrity this month.

The former Coronation Street star is best known for her portrayal of Rosie Webster which she played for 12 years before leaving in 2012. She returned to the show for a brief stint from 2017 to 2018.

It looks like Helen can’t leave anywhere for too long as she is also returning to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here‘s spin-off show. Let’s find out what she’s dreading the most about it…

Helen Flanagan admits she’s worried about ‘lack of food’

Amid recent Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair rumors, fans can’t wait to have more insight into the soap star’s life. Flanagan recently revealed in a teaser that she’s not looking forward to the “lack of food and the dunny” amid her return to I’m A Celebrity.

Many of her campmates agreed that they weren’t looking forward to dunny duties either. Which involves the maintenance of the camp toilet. The dunny has certainly caused some problems in the past as Rebekah Vardy and Jamie Lomas had a huge row over the chore in 2017.

Despite dreading the dunny, Helen revealed that she enjoyed “camp life” and appears excited to return to the jungle.

There’s one thing Helen doesn’t want to be without

Helen even gave her campmates some advice as she advised them: “Do not lose your deodorant on day one.” Deodorant is one of the few necessities that celebrities are allowed to bring into the jungle with them.

Former contestant Lisa Snowdon previously revealed that along with deodorant you are allowed to bring a toothbrush, tea tree toothpaste, suncream, mosquito repellant, shaving kits, and body lotion.

Campmates agree with Helen’s I’m A Celeb food concerns

Campmates agreed with Helen’s food concerns. In fact, most of them said they would want a chef or “Gino D’Acampo” to join them in the jungle.

Jordan Banjo is already excited for the first bite of food when he gets out of the jungle. He revealed: When you walk out and there’s a hot pizza about 20 minutes afterward. You don’t know how good a pizza tastes when you haven’t had one for three weeks and you’ve survived on rice and beans.”

Who is joining Helen in the jungle?

The campmates involved in this season were finally revealed when the I’m A Celebrity All Stars line-up was announced on Saturday Night Takeaway a couple of weeks ago.

Joining Helen are Janice Dickenson, Carol Vorderman, Shaun Ryder, and Paul Burrell. Along with Amir Khan, Fatima Whitbread, Jordan Banjo, and Phil Tufnell.