I’m A Celebrity Star Helen Flanagan has taken to her Instagram to express her ‘mum guilt’ after a wild Bank Holiday night out left her unable to leave the house with a hangover.

Although ITV viewers are seeing Helen on their screens at the moment rationing in the South African jungle, the star is actually enjoying life at home as the show was prerecorded, unlike the usual Australian series which we see live.

The ex-Coronation Street star first entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle back in 2012, and fans have now hailed her ‘a new woman’ as she continues to smash the trials.

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for Primark

Helen Flanagan says she ‘has mum guilt’ after night out left her hungover

Taking to her Instagram stories on Bank Holiday Monday, Helen Flanagan told her followers how she had ‘mum guilt’ after a hangover left her lazing around the house all day.

“I’ve got the worst mum guilt today, I’ve just been so hungover, I can’t remember the last time I was so hungover I just chilled in the house,” the ex-Coronation Street star said.

“I do feel guilty about it because the kids have just chilled with me all-day,” she continued.

She then continued to say she normally knows her limit with alcohol, and “never normally does this.”

In an Instagram story before the night out, Helen posted a video on the floor as she tried, and failed, to film a Get Ready With Me.

“Tried to do a GRWM before I went out tipsy,” the mom of three penned in her caption.

The star doesn’t shy away from speaking about her parenting struggles

Helen is no stranger to taking to being candid on her Instagram stories, especially when opening up about being a single mum.

Earlier this month, Flanagan told her followers she has the help of a childminder who has now become her friend.

“Sometimes I feel guilty I get mum guilt a lot that I can’t do every single thing but I try my best,” she said.

Fans say Helen is like a ‘different woman’ in the jungle

I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa fans will remember her first stint in the jungle not going down too well, however, viewers have taken to Twitter to praise Helen as she smashed her recent heights trial alongside Amir Khan and Myleen Klass.

The trial marked the show’s highest ever, as the three had to climb a crane-like structure 1,100m high in order to win stars for the camp.

Helen powered through, as fans took to social media to express how impressed they were.

“Helen Flanagan having us fooled by panicking before the trial but actually bossing it,” wrote one fan.

“I dunno if it’s cos I’m tired, or if it’s because I’m sensitive but helen flanagan doing that trial made me so emotional. I felt really proud of her,” wrote another.