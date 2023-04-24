Just before her second I’m A Celeb stint, Helen Flanagan has revealed why fans will see her wearing her engagement ring, despite her split from Scott Sinclair.

I’m A Celebrity: All Stars South Africa is finally here, where we’ll see all our favorite campmates from previous seasons in one camp, but in a completely different location. Helen will be joined alongside the likes of Amir Khan and Janice Dickinson, as they live off rice and beans for a second time.

We take a look at what Helen Flanagan said as she opened up about her split with Scott Sinclair.

Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Helen Flanagan reveals why she wore her engagement ring on I’m A Celeb

In an interview with OK! Helen revealed she will be seen wearing her ring in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, despite having already split up from Scott during filming.

“We’d only just broken up, and I didn’t want everyone to be asking, ‘Where’s your ring,’” she told the publication.

“I didn’t want to talk about it… I wanted to keep it private for the kids, I didn’t want to be talking about it on the show. I did find that difficult because I had all that going on in my head.”

She told OK! that they actually broke up in July, whereas the ITV show was filmed in September.

Speaking on the engagement ring, Helen Flanagan revealed she didn’t give it back to her ex-fiance: “My ring’s my ring, it’s for my girls.”

Helen says there’s ‘no chance’ of a reconciliation

Although many fans were certain Helen Flanagan had gotten back with Scott after she was spotted wearing a ring in Dubai, she has now revealed there’s no chance of them getting back together.

When asked about a possible reconciliation by the publication, the star replied: “No. I just hope we can be good friends and co-parents.”

Helen and Scott first started dating in 2009, when she was still on the Coronation Street cobbles playing Rosie Webster.

The pair then got engaged in 2018 during a trip to Disneyland Paris. However, they never did make it to the aisle as they had been set to marry within the next year.

During their 13 years together, the couple had three children, daughters Matilda and Delilah, and son Charlie.

The star says her first trial was ‘horrendous’

Taking to her Instagram stories hours before the first episode of I’m A Celebrity All-Stars is set to air, Helen said she was “so excited” for fans to watch, however, her first trial was horrendous.

The star isn’t giving too much away, but she revealed it was the trial she had to do to get into the jungle, where we regularly see celebrities jumping out of helicopters.

Helen said it was “just awful” and she could “never do it again,” in fact, she said it was so bad, she thought she was in a weird dream.

We can’t wait to see what goes down!

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY ALLSTARS: SOUTH AFRICA FROM MONDAY 24 APRIL ON ITV