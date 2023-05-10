In an emotional Instagram post, Helen Flanagan opened up about how it feels being alone without her kids, as it marked her first weekend without them since her split from Scott Sinclair.

The ex-Coronation Street star is currently taking part in I’m A Celebrity: All Stars South Africa, which was filmed last year. Helen recently revealed the filming took place shortly after

We take a look at Helen Flanagan‘s emotionally raw post and how friends and family have been supporting her.

Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Helen Flanagan opens up on being alone without kids

Taking to her Instagram, Helen Flanagan shared a photo dump on her three ‘bank holiday moods’ as she spent the long weekend without her kids.

In the first, she can be seen joking around with her Guinea pig, however, she seemed more upset and emotional in the second, as she covered her face with her arm.

In the caption she wrote: “So this long weekend was my first weekend that I didn’t have my kids as they were having a good time with their daddy and nanna.”

“I felt like it was time though to face being in my family house on my own which is something I’ve put off for a very long time as I didn’t want to feel sad. But sometimes I suppose you’ve just got to feel stuff and it’s ok to cry,” the star continued.

Friends and fans show their support

Helen Flanagan’s comments were flooded with support from both friends and fans as she expressed her emotions.

Love Island star Laura Anderson wrote: “Well done angel big step doing that and for sharing. Life is s*** sometimes, makes us appreciate the good times hey. All my love.”

One fan said: “Thank you for sharing this, I’m currently going through the same things and finding it very hard.”

“I LOVE you,” wrote Helen’s I’m A Celebrity campmate Georgia Toffolo.

Helen Flanagan impresses fans in the jungle

Helen first appeared in the I’m A Celeb jungle back in 2012, although she wasn’t exactly what you could call the bravest campmate.

However, it seems Helen is now a ‘changed woman’ as fans have taken to social media to express how impressed they are with her performance in the trials.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Gotta say I’m loving Helen Flanagan this time.”

“This is the start of Helen Flanagan’s hero arc, I can feel it. Where did this bravery come from?” wrote another.

Earlier in the week, Helen broke the news to camp that former model and campmate Janice Dickinson had been forced to leave camp due to a nasty fall.