Ex-Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has given viewers a sneak peek behind the scenes of the isolation she had to go through before her upcoming stint in the I’m a Celeb jungle.

I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa is just days away as hosts Ant and Dec are joined by an array of the most entertaining celebrities from previous seasons in an all-new location.

We take a closer look at how Helen Flanagan spent her time in isolation before she arrived in the jungle.

Credit: I’m A Celebrity/Lifted Entertainment/ITV Pictures

Helen Flanagan shares I’m A Celeb isolation pics

Helen Flanagan let her 1 million Instagram followers behind the scenes of I’m A Celeb as she gave them an insight into how she spent her isolation before filming the ITV show.

In the caption, she wrote: “Super excited for Monday the 24th as @imacelebrity South Africa is starting. Here’s some pics from my isolation xxx.”

She then shared a photo dump of pics, the front one being a screenshot of a FaceTime call with youngest Charlie.

The second snap showed her having a ‘self-care’ moment in a head towel and face mask, while it seemed like she might have been getting a bit bored by the third, as she shared a video of a big cat photo.

The isolation may have been quite tough for Helen, as she recently shared an Instagram story telling her followers how she’s ‘bad at being alone.’

“I’m really bad at being on my own, anyone else relate to this?” she wrote.

“I constantly have to have my friends with me or be with my kids, I can’t just sit there with me and my own thoughts,” the star concluded.

Fans and friends show Helen their support

Helen’s fans and friends rushed to the comments of her post to share their support amid her upcoming stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

“I know you’re gonna bring all the giggles can’t wait babe,” commented one.

Girls Aloud and fellow I’m A Celeb alum Nadine Coyle wrote: “I cannot wait to see this!!!!”

“We can’t wait to have you back on our TV,” said another.

Some fans were confused as to whether she was in isolation now, given the series is set to start in a few days. However, this season of I’m A Celeb All-Stars has been pre-recorded, and the campmates are already back home.

The ex-Corrie star will be joined by a hot lineup of alums

It’s not called All-Stars for no reason, as Helen will be joined alongside eight of your other all-time faves as they come together for what is set to be one epic adventure.

Joining her will be:

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY ALLSTARS: SOUTH AFRICA FROM MONDAY 24 APRIL ON ITV