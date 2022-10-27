









It’s official! I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back in 2022 for its 22nd series. After two series spent in Grwych Castle in Wales, the ITV show is heading back to the Australian jungle. Fans are “ready” for the new season which will see the return of the dreaded Bushtucker Trials.

An official start date and time has been announced by ITV, so let’s take a look at how long I’m A Celeb is on for in 2022. How many episodes are in the series and who can we expect to see in the jungle?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

When does I’m A Celebrity start?

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! series 22 is going to start at 9pm on November 6.

The show will air on ITV each night apart from Saturdays.

As always, if any episodes of the show are missed, the ITV Hub is always available to catch up with the latest goings on in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb 2022: How many episodes?

As stated on ITV’s press site, I’m A Celebrity is made up of 22 episodes in 2022.

The first episode of the series airs on Sunday, November 6, and will last 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The rest of week one’s episodes will air at the following times:

Monday, November 7: 9pm – 10.30pm (Episode 2)

Tuesday, November 8: 9.15pm – 10.30pm (Episode 3)

Wednesday, November 9: 9pm – 10.20pm Episode 4)

Thursday, November 10: 9pm – 10.20pm (Episode 5)

Friday, November 11: 9pm – 10.15pm (Episode 6)

How long is I’m A Celeb on for in 2022?

In past series of I’m A Celebrity, the show usually kicks off slightly later in the year. But, due to the World Cup taking place in 2022, the I’m A Celebrity start date was pushed forward.

Given that I’m A Celebrity is kicking off on November 6 and there are 22 episodes in total, viewers can expect the final to air on Wednesday, November 30.

The celebrities will aim to spend 22 days in the jungle; unless they say, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”, of course.

