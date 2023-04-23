Fans are treated to an extra season of I’m A Celebrity South Africa this year, but how long is I’m A Celebrity South Africa on for in 2023?

Whilst it feels bizarre to tune into I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here so early in the year. We’re certainly not complaining and whilst campmates are usually in Australia or even Wales, this season they’re jetting off to South Africa.

Let’s take a look into ITV‘s all-star series, which marks two decades of the iconic show…

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa/ITV/ YouTube trailer

How long is I’m A Celebrity South Africa on for in 2023?

The South Africa edition is on for three weeks and it will air every weeknight.

The I’m A Celebrity South Africa finale will likely be an extra-long episode airing for an estimated one hour and 40 minutes. Whilst the show is usually live, I’m a Celebrity South Africa has been fully pre-recorded.

The format also differs, as losers will be knocked out until only one person is left. Therefore, there is no voting, so don’t get caught out! This means the last person standing will be crowned the Legend of the Savanna.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa cast explored

The first teaser for the new show was broadcast during an episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Following the preview, viewers erupted on social media begging for more details.

That’s when the hosts teased even more information as they confirmed who would be taking part in the spectacle. However as the series progresses, more celebrities will join the clan and take on the Bushtucker trials.

Some of the famous faces who will be coming to your screens include Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson, and Shaun Ryder. Not to forget Helen Flanagan who is already concerned about I’m A Celeb’s “lack of food.”

I’m A Celebrity South Africa trailer revealed

The I’m A Celebrity South Africa trailer confirms that Ant and Dec will return to hosting duties on the grueling show. It wouldn’t be the same without the comedy duo as they have presented the series together since its launch in 2002.

Ant and Dec have presented together on every single series; aside from in 2018 when Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin as he took a break.

In the trailer we see campmates compete against each other in some of the hardest challenges yet in hopes of becoming the first ever ‘I’m a Celebrity Legend.’