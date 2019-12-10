University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s a lot of things you can expect from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Terrifying Bushtucker trials, some rather revolting food options and of course, some in-camp bickering.

But one thing which the celebs probably don’t anticipate when they sign up, is the pounds they shed whilst living in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity is far from the likes of Bear Grylls’ The Island, and so most probably don’t anticipate going hungry. But that diet of rice and beans really won’t do for three weeks!

So, how much weight did the celeb contestants shed on I’m A Celebrity this year?

I’m A Celeb stars on their jungle weight loss

They weigh the celebrity contestants before and after they enter the jungle, so they can measure how much weight they lose.

Presenter Kate Garraway lost 14lbs during her stint in the jungle. Speaking to The Mirror, Kate said: “I was a bit shocked when I got into the dressing room and looked in the mirror. I thought ‘Oh, my God!’ –because you don’t see yourself. There is no mirror in the jungle.”

Kate lost a stone in total, over the three weeks she was in the Australian jungle – that’s what a diet of rice and beans will get you!

All of the stars underweight a massive weight loss transformation. Many took to Instagram to share naps of their weight loss and the results are pretty shocking! James Haskell, Adele Roberts, Jacqueline Jossa and Roman Kemp all significantly dropped weight.

Cliff Parisi is the biggest loser

Despite only being in the jungle just twelve days, Cliff lost the most weight.

He reportedly shed one and half stone in under two weeks, which must be some kind of I’m A Celebrity record!

Cliff claimed that his stomach shrunk whilst he was in the jungle due to the restrictive diet. This is what saw those pounds drop during his time on the show.

How much weight did I’m A Celeb stars lose?

Last year, the 2018 celebrity contestants lost a reported four stone between them.

As Cliff and Kate already make up over half of that weight loss total, then we think the 2019 contestants have lots way more.

Although it is hard to say exactly how much they have lost in total, as not all the stars have revealed what they shed in the jungle, we would estimate it over four stone. A pretty dramatic weight loss total for three weeks!

CATCH UP WITH I’M A CELEBRITY 2019 ON THE ITV HUB NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK