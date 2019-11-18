University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is back for 2019!

The hit ITV reality series set in the heart of the Australian jungle sees celebs stripped back from their usual luxuries and pushed to the absolute limits of what they can endure.

The new season kicked off on Sunday, November 17th and there was one major change to the usual jungle camp: the addition of a gym.

Having a gym on a reality series is far from unusual, as we can see them used on Love Island, Geordie Shore and other major shows. But when it comes to I’m A Celeb, does the addition of a gym prove the show is getting easier?

Behind the jungle gym

With the series having aired for over seventeen years now, there have been some changes to its format and layout to make it more exciting for the viewers and the participants.

Olly Nash, who is one of the series’ producers said: “It is for everybody to use and another reality area for us. We try to create new areas every year and make it different. It is another place celebs can go for conversations.”

Previous additions to the camp’s layout have included the jungle shower and the jungle bath.

The jungle gym is fully kitted out with a set of weights, a pull-up bar and a punching bag complete with boxing gloves.

Is having a gym too luxurious?

The camp’s settings are supposed to be the most basic and rudimental, having only what they could need from the jungle to live.

Having a shower and a bath as additions to the I’m A Celeb camp is one thing, as washing is a basic right and necessity, but the gym seems a bit excessive considering the premise of the show. But taking a look at the jungle gym, it doesn’t really look like the swankiest of settings though, does it?

You could say the gym is too much of a luxury but so far it has been a welcome addition to the show… we think that’s a lot to do with Roman and Myles working out for the viewers to see!

However, the addition of the jungle gym and the gas stove this season does make us think the show is getting easier on the celebs. One viewer Tweeted: “Gas stoves, not eating live animals in trials and a gym in camp??? I could do this series.”

" You've got everything you could ask for in a jungle. " Yeah if I was stuck in a jungle, I'd wish for a gym. 🤷🏻‍♂️#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Craig ⓒⓣ Thurston (@CtTweets08) November 17, 2019

No one needs the gym!

The one thing that has baffled viewers about the addition of a gym to the jungle camp this year is that the celebs probably won’t end up using it.

Considering that they have to live on a basic diet of rice and beans throughout their time on the show, it’s unlikely that the contestants would want to burn more calories than they need to working out. They’d also want to conserve their energy for the trials and challenges.

We think – like with the jungle shower – the ITV producers have just thrown in the jungle gym for some potential eye candy rather than any fitness or health reasons!

Gym weights & boxing punch bag in the camp, because there's nothing more you need than to willingly burn energy and calories while you're slowly starving in the jungle… #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity #ExtraCamp pic.twitter.com/GEw882XWBN — Karl Downey ➡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@Karl_Downey) November 17, 2019

