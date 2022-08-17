











As September is just around the corner and the days are getting shorter, it means I’m A Celeb Get Me Out Of Here is on the horizon – so who is rumoured to be in the line-up?

Although we have some time before we can cosy up on the winter nights for I’m A Celeb 2022, it’ll be on telly soon enough!

The show is set to finally return to the Australian jungle, it’s roots, after two years set in the UK due to the covid pandemic.

But, as we count down the days to I’m A Celeb – who is in the rumoured line-up?

I’m A Celeb 2022 rumoured line-up so far

Will Mellor

Photo by Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

After Ant and Dec spoke confidently on the TV show returning to the hot jungle scenes Down Under, it’s time to think about who we want to see in the Bushtucker trial, writes Hello!

Some of the rumoured cast include Will Mellor. Perhaps after crawling over the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing, the Two Pints and A Packet Of Crisps alum can hop over to Australia to tackle creepy crawlies?

In the past, Will has admitted he would be up for it.

He told pal Ralf Little on his podcast: “I’d do the biggest one which is I’m A Celebrity because it’s the show to do, if you’re going to do any of them that’s the one I suppose. Apart from the fact I couldn’t eat no kangaroo [expletive] [sic].”

But it does seem unlikely he will be able to do both with intense Strictly training. Maybe next year Will?

Georgia Toffolo

From one reality show to another, Georgia Toffolo is said to be another potential cast member. The Made In Chelsea star has actually already been in the jungle before – and won the crown in 2017!

However, it’s reported she could return as part of an All Stars line-up if the rumoured adaption were to happen for I’m A Celeb.

The special series, set in South Africa, is reported to be welcoming back former stars of the show and it’ll run alongside the main series.

Danny Dyer

View Instagram Post

EastEnders icon Danny Dyer is also on the list after news of him leaving the soap and his character Mick Carter behind at the end of 2022.

His final episode as Mick will air around Christmas time, but filming would have been months in advance. So surely he has enough time for adventures Down Under?

The Sun claims the star is the top of the rumoured list – but we haven’t had any confirmation just yet.

Richard Madeley

Good Morning Britain star Richard Madeley is not shy from TV, he’s been on morning programs for decades. Therefore, the vet may be able to use his experience of Live TV and acting calm while under pressure to his advantage.

He has had a brief stint in the Castle – when it was filmed in Wales – but he had to leave suddenly due to illness. The star could make a return to try to do the full program again. He also hasn’t ruled out on a comeback, previously talking about it in May.

He said: It does feel like unfinished business”

But then he added: “On the other hand, I have a motto ‘Never go back, just keep moving forward’, so I’m not sure.”

Jackie Weaver

The Twitter star turned into a local celebrity after the Councilwoman’s chaotic Zoom council meeting went viral. She is also on the list. Jackie made headlines after the intense online meeting during the pandemic was watched by millions.

She previously said she’d make a great “Agony Aunt” for the stars on the show. But also may have admitted a fear of frogs, which isn’t a smart move if TV bosses found out.

The Vivienne

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Another rumoured line-up cast member is for two reality shows to mix – RuPaul’s Drag Race and I’m A Celeb 2022.

UK’s first winner, The Vivienne, is whispered to be one of the potential contestants.

The star told Lorraine on TV it’d be a great opportunity.

She said: “I’ve never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be… Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!”

Tom Malone Jr

View Instagram Post

The former Gogglebox star who left the Channel 4 show to pursue other projects also makes the list.

Tom would be a decent addition to the jungle. He’d be given the chance to see a different side to the reality star. He previously told a fan on social media he thinks it would be “very fun” to be in the jungle.

It would mark a change for Tom, who would be on the other side of the TV watching the horrible things unfold. Perhaps he’s up for the challenge?