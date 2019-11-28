University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s no surprise that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been hit by the same wave of online trolling and memes that other reality series such as Love Island and The Apprentice have seen this year.

In fact, some fans now admit they watch the series just to be in with the jokes online!

So far on I’m A Celeb, presenter and journalist Kate Garraway has received the brunt of the online humour. From memes to jibes, Twitter has been going non-stop at Kate. And it has us in stitches!

Here are some of our favourite memes of Kate Garraway from I’m A Celebrity series 19.

Kate the screamer

Unfortunately for Kate, she was target of a co-ordinated attack by the Jump Up Club. This team includes Roman Kemp, James Haskell, Ian Wright and Myles Stephenson.

Not only was Kate’s fright – and hilarious scream – hilarious, but Twitter was in bits when Roman stated deadpan that Kate was “a screamer.”

You can guess that they created some rather funny responses to this scene. But our favourite came from Roman Kemp’s Twitter!

The Scream by Edvard Munch is a work of art. 🖼 pic.twitter.com/aSAuGiVaNU — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 26, 2019

Lizzo’s flute meets the scream

Another hilarious scream meme came in the form of a mashed-up music performance.

Someone on Kate’s own Twitter account mixed together Kate’s high-pitched squeals with Lizzo’s flute. And the result is epic!

Midnight wake-up

In episode 11 (Wednesday, November 27th), Kate awoke in the middle of the night, still half-dreaming. Poor Kate dreamt that everyone had left and so repeatedly called out to her camp mates, who unbeknownst to Kate were all still beside her.

You can imagine it was pretty hilarious for viewers at home!

It was less funny for the rest of camp, who had a disrupted night sleep because of it. But some great memes hit Twitter

everyone else: sleeping peacefully.

kate in the middle of the night:#imaceleb pic.twitter.com/jVjYOzUOq2 — teigan (@teigannferriee) November 27, 2019

#ImACeleb #imacelebrity

The killer sneaking into camp wondering who Kate is saying hello to pic.twitter.com/Mh7H8KWiyr — George Wharwood (@georgewharwood) November 27, 2019

Phone gate

In episode 10 (Tuesday, November 26th), Kate made the mistake of hanging up the phone on Kiosk Kev during the Dingo Dollar Challenge.

It may have been a first on I’m A Celeb, as no other star has ever made that mistake before. Probably as staying on the phone was the only thing that Kate needed to do!

The silly move resulted in Kate’s being roasted online. Check out some of our favourite memes of the scene below.

kate putting the phone down on kev like #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/NCOz9iwB94 — leo🥂 (@leowltrs) November 26, 2019

