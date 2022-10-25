I'm A Celeb campmates land in Australia as Olivia Attwood and Chris Moyles join cast











A new I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here campmate is getting confirmed by the hour so let’s take a look at who has landed in an airport down under so far.

The hit ITV show has returned to Australia after filming in Wales for the last two years due to Coronavirus restrictions.

Whilst it may appear that Chris Moyles and Olivia Atwood are arriving long before the start of the series, ITV has asked campmates to arrive a week in advance so they can isolate and be tested for Covid.

I’m A Celeb will return to our screens on Sunday, November 6, so let’s take a look at the lineup so far…

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here 2022 lineup

Chris Moyles

Photo by Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Chris Moyles has been confirmed as the first I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here campmate as he touched down in Australia ahead of this year’s series.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have been desperate to get Moyles as a campmate since 2012. However, he told Vernon Kay during a chat on his Radio X breakfast show, that he would not make a good contestant.

One of his main hesitations is his fear of heights, known as vertigo, which he discovered when he took his girlfriend’s (Tiffany Austin) niece to Go Ape. “I papped myself and I realised I’m more scared of heights than I actually genuinely thought I was,” he said.

Devoted I’m A Celebrity fans will know that Vernon took part in the Welsh version in 2020. Kay encouraged Moyles to go on the show because he enjoyed it: “I honestly had a blast, and anyone who gets asked to do it, I would say to them now ‘don’t hesitate’.

Whilst Vernon acknowledges that the “cockroaches, creepy crawlies, spiders and snakes” are a big part of the show he gushed that “as an experience, it’s probably one of the best I’ve ever had in telly.”

Speaking on his adventure down under Chris said, “It should be nice, fingers crossed anyway.” When asked if he was scared of things in the jungle like snakes and spiders he joked: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport of beer. So I think I will be alright,” reports the Mirror.

He added: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m A Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

Olivia Atwood

Photo by DMC/GC Images

Olivia Atwood is entering the jungle as I’m A Celebs’ first-ever Love Island contestant following a seven-year ban on islanders being allowed to join the celebrity lineup. Following the ITV2 dating show, Olivia went on to star in the ITVBe reality show The Only Way Is Essex.

Speaking to the Mirror about going into the Australian jungle she said: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual.”

Atwood reveals it has been a lifelong dream to do the show: “My friends and family have always wanted me to do this show so let’s see how it goes. I love Ant and Dec, I have grown up watching them. They are British TV Icons.”

Joining the show means Olivia will have to be away from fiancé Bradley Dack, when asked what she will miss most she replied: “It is day one at the minute so I’m not missing much. But in three or four days the dogs and my fiancé probably.”

Olivia added that she and Brad have code words to communicate whilst she’s away and she’s also wearing matching bracelets with him.

