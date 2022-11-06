









Scarlette Douglas will be heading into the jungle for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, and viewers are already looking to find out more about the property expert and television host, including everything from her career journey, her age, and whether she has a boyfriend.

A whole host of celebrities have flown to Australia to take on series 22 of the show presented by Ant and Dec, and fans will have the chance to watch Boy George, Olivia Attwood, Matt Hancock, and many more take on the Bushtucker Trials.

Other campmates this year include radio host Chris Moyles, footballer Jill Scott, and rugby player Mike Tindall MBE.

Does Scarlette Douglas have a boyfriend?

No, as far as we know Douglas does not have a boyfriend.

The presenter was previously in a relationship with Lyndrik Xela, whom she met while the two of them were performing together in the West End show Thriller Live. Xela rose to fame after appearing on The Voice.

When the couple were together, Douglas said that she found it “tricky going away” as her filming hours could be “crazy,” The Sun reported at the time.

However, the romance didn’t last, as a representative for Douglas confirmed to MailOnline that they had eventually split.

What is Scarlette Douglas’ age?

Douglas is 35-years-old.

She is mostly known for her work as a presenter on Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun, as well as Worst House On The Street, which she hosts alongside her brother Stuart Douglas.

Currently, Douglas presents George Clarke’s Flipping Fast and has also appeared on The One Show, Points of View, and Jeremy Vine.

However, Douglas has also had a career as a singer and dancer on the stage, and has performed in Hairspray and Thriller Live.

Scarlette Douglas on going into the jungle

Douglas opened up about heading into I’m A Celeb and said that when it comes to her new home in the Australian jungle she will be seeing it “as a new interior design project.”

“We’re going with a leafy look, it’s very in at the moment, plants, greenery,” she laughed.

Douglas said: “Me being positive all the time might annoy my fellow campmates, but at the same time someone’s got to keep the morale high and the energy high.”

However, when it comes to the trials, the presenter is going to be “a screamer.”

“But I probably wouldn’t be able to scream because I don’t want to open my mouth and something goes in there.”