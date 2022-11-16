









The new season of I’m a Celebrity is in full force and the celebrities are nicely settled into camp. And now, fans of the show are eager for evictions to start, with many desperate for this year’s controversial campmate, Matt Hancock, to leave.

Whilst the date of the first eviction is yet to be confirmed by I’m a Celeb bosses, show insiders told The Mirror that the first contestant may be evicted from the camp on Friday.

Amongst those favoured to leave is former health minister Hancock, whose appearance in the jungle has sparked debate. Following his decision to join the cast, Hancock was suspended as a conservative MP.

Whilst he entered the jungle in an attempt to show another side to politicians many viewers are not convinced. So far, his presence has racked up a total of 1,100 audience complaints to OfCom.

I’m A Celeb fans want Hancock evicted

Whilst some fans have taken the lighter side by voting Hancock to complete numerous Bushtucker trials, others are appalled by his presence. One user tweeted: “Don’t give him the attention he seeks. No trials. Just eviction at the first opportunity.”

Another user suggested that Hancock should leave and donate the money received from the show to the NHS.

Whilst others agree to vote Hancock out for the first eviction.

The decision to include Hancock in the jungle was also discussed by Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. Reid said: “I think a lot of people will be thinking, I’m not sure it’s right to rehabilitate your image through a licensed prime time show.”

Whilst many appear in favour of Hancock to leave, fans will have to wait until the official eviction is revealed.

I’M A CELEBRITY AIRS NIGHTLY ON ITV

