I'm A Celeb kicks off production as hosts Ant and Dec head to greet campmates











With just days to go until the highly-anticipated launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, production is well underway as hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly made a grand entrance to greet this year’s ten celebrity campmates.

The show is set to make a big return to Australia for the first time since the Covid pandemic. Seasons 20 and 21 were held at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but now I’m A Celeb is going to be back in its full glory this year.

I’m A Celebrity begins on Sunday, November 6 2022 at 9 pm with a 105-minute special. It will then continue to air every night of the week and both weekend nights after the launch.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celeb begins production as hosts arrive in Aus

Contestants will be tasked with a record-breaking 24 trials in 21 shows. The first challenge came just hours after Ant and Dec soared in to meet the contestants on a wooden speedboat.

Ant and Dec announced the start of production in a BeReal-type post as they smiled in a selfie on the boat; showing both the front and back cameras’ perspectives. BeReal is the latest social media platform where users all have to post at different times each day. Users are encouraged by creators to be “real” and “authentic”.

The Geordie duo waved at the campmates who were awaiting their arrival in a luxury villa. Contestants who welcome the hosts included Olivia Attwood, Jill Scott, Chris Moyles, and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé. Joining them will be Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, A Place In The Sun’s Scarlette Douglas, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Loose Women’s Charlene White, and retired England footballer Jill Scott.

Ant and Dec will be broadcasting live from their tree house once again, next to the famous red bridge. However, fans may see a slight change in the interior as the building has been rebuilt and modernized. In fact, the whole set has had a switch up and it has been under construction since August 2022. With 700 people working on the set, 600 of which were Australian locals, as per Daily Mail.

I’m A Celeb kicks off with Walk The Plank challenge

As the show returns, so does the iconic first challenge, Walk The Plank, which sees campmates dangling in mid-air from a 32-story building. It has already been reported that Babatúndé Aléshé was unable to take part in the challenge and confront his fear of heights. Fans can’t wait for Sunday’s launch show when they will be able to find out what went down.

The celebrities compete in the challenge in order to get split into two teams. The top contestants will get the chance to spend their first night in a slightly better camp than the rest.

The Mail reports that executive producer, Olly Nash: “In Wales we couldn’t really do stuff that was outside because of the weather and the big storm but this year we can be outside again.”

He added that it will be bigger and better than ever: “We have more big rigs; we have more big, slimy, dirty trials, and a lot more competitive trials.” he continued, “On the last day the final three each take on a trial. Cyclone is absolutely back.”

Screenshot from I’m a Celebrity get me out of here’s YouTube video titled: ‘Ant and Dec answer burning questions from our Celebrities! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’