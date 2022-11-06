I'm A Celeb medical emergencies — Sudden hospital dash to medic rushing on site











Now I’m I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens and fans are ready to watch chaos unfold. To celebrate the return of I’m A Celeb we take a look at some of the shocking medical emergencies that left their mark on TV history.

It’s that time of year again when viewers can see their favorite celebs eating some questionable animal parts while covered head to toe in critters and looking, well frankly, terrified.

This year, the show is making its highly-anticipated return Down Under. Fans are eager to see how the cast of 2022 will get on.

But as we all know, it wouldn’t be complete without a slice of drama. Let’s take a look back at some of the medical emergencies that have caused chaos in the I’m A Celeb camp in previous years…

I’m A Celeb medical emergencies

John Barrowman spraining his ankle

Screenshot: John Returns – Bringing the Show Tunes Back With Him! | I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

John Barrowman had to leave I’m A Celeb in 2018 after he fell and sprained his ankle when he was on his way to wash a pot.

The Scottish actor was taken to the camp’s medical hut by fellow celebrities Nick Knowles and Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

John was then advised by jungle medics to head to the hospital for an x-ray where he stayed overnight.

I’m A Celebrity reps confirmed while John did spend the night away from camp, he remained on ‘lock down’.

In true John fashion, during his time away, he sent a message to his fellow campmates. He said: “I am lying here sipping champagne in a hospital with six male strippers. Continue to live jungle life as normal.

“I want to be back in there with you all soon. But please get some rest this evening. Ps I want my f****** dinner when I get back!”

John returned to the jungle the next day, with a source telling The Mirror: “John is back in camp and he was very keen to go back on the show as soon as he knew nothing was broken.

“We have heavily strapped his ankle for now and will be keeping a close eye on him.”

Richard Madeley leaves the show suddenly

View Instagram Post

One of the most recent medical emergencies was when Richard Madeley had to make a shock exit in last year’s series.

The TV broadcaster had to leave the Welsh camp after falling ill, prompting an emergency dash to a local hospital. Unfortunately, it subsequently resulted in him breaking the Covid bubble formed with his camp mates.

In a statement, Richard reassured fans he was “fine” after his health scare, but confirmed he had to quit the series after breaking the show’s “Covid bubble.”

He added: “Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon, but the safety of all the camp mates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue… even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

A statement from I’m A Celebrity was also released. It said: “Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

“He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

No details of Richard’s illness were revealed. However, the incident came the morning after he had slid headfirst into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial.

Nathan Buckley collapsing

In the Australian version of the show, a medical emergency struck as Nathan Buckley suddenly collapsed as he was walking through the camp.

“Guys! Can we please get a medic? Oh, my God. Oh, my God. He’s just fainted. Oh, my God,” screamed Maria Thattil.

With Nathan unconscious on the ground, medics ran in to assess the AFL legend, before calling for additional assistance.

He appeared to black out for a few moments before regaining consciousness. As he slowly came around, he asked the medics if he collapsed and admitted: “Jeez, I don’t know where I went then.”

The celebrities were called back to camp while Nathan was taken away for further treatment. His heart rate worryingly low at just 44 beats per minute.

“I have had that,” Nathan told medics. “I have had that lightheaded stuff before when I get up quick. And I think that’s what [happened].”

He was taken to the medical hut for attention before getting the all-clear to return to the camp shortly afterward.

Fatima vs cockroach

Screenshot: Fatima Gets A Cockroach Stuck Up Her Nose | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In one of the most memorable medical emergencies in the history of I’m a Celeb, a cockroach become lodged up Fatima Whitbread’s nose.

During the 2011 series, around 7,500 cockroaches were put in the former Olympic athlete’s helmet during a Bushtucker Trial and one of them made its way up her nostril.

This caused the trial to come to an abrupt stop. Thankfully, medic Bob rushed to the rescue with a syringe full of water to flush the roach out.

Though Fatima remained calm and collected, it was an equally intense moment for viewers and even Ant and Dec looked notably concerned as Bob worked his magic. Thankfully, after a while, the critter broke free.

On the ITV special I’m A Celebrity… A Jungle Story, which celebrated 20 series of the show, Fatima revealed she actually got the bug preserved: “I could feel his furry little legs up there, it was very uncomfortable and very unsettling.

“It did come out, and it didn’t last long… and I kept him, and had him waxed. LB, I call him. Because at the time, he was a little b*****.”

Gillian McKeith fainting

Perhaps one of the most iconic television moments of all time – and most memorable for I’m A Celeb medical emergencies – was when Gillian McKeith famously “fainted”. It came after being nominated for her seventh Bushtucker trial in a row back in 2010.

It seems the news was a bit too much for the nutritionist who raised her hand to her head and stumbled to the floor.

Everyone then watched on as doctors ran around her, applying an oxygen mask.

What made the whole ordeal even more dramatic was that it was during the live trial. Both Ant and Dec looked increasingly concerned as they were forced to cut to an ad break.

Many were quick to label the faint as “fake”, however, Gillian later revealed she had a “history of fainting since childhood.”

She told Metro.co.uk: “I felt so exhausted, so weak, cold because of the night before not sleeping.

“I didn’t feel good, I felt really dizzy and very, very light-headed anyway.”

Nevertheless, it gave Medic Bob some well-deserved airtime and became one of the most talked-about moments in I’m a Celeb history.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV AT 9PM AND ITV HUB

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK