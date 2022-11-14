









Astrology has been a topic of conversation in this year’s edition of I’m A Celeb, especially after Boy George found himself in a clash with camp mate Charlene White, who shares the same star sign as him.

Boy George is a believer in astrology, though his recent argument with Charlene White may have proved that star signs are not always right.

Reality Titbit brings this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star signs – with some of them being pretty spot on for certain characteristics. But will viewers see these alleged attributes and traits during their stay (long or short) in the jungle?

I’m A Celeb star signs – Boy George to Owen Warner

Boy George’s star sign is Cancer

Boy George was born on June 14, 1961, which makes his star sign a Cancer.

Cancers are born between June 22 and July 22. Compassionate, loving, and loyal. They will also put their loved ones’ well-being first above their own, and aren’t afraid to act when necessary. But watch out, they can also get very moody and look out for revenge, according to astrology.

Despite Aquarius and Cancer signs always looking out to protect others, both star signs are not always “sharing is caring”.

Charlene White is a Cancer

Charlene was born on June 22, 1980.

Always looking out for others is this sign’s motto, and they have a special connection with Pisces. Being in the Australian jungle 24/7, a Cancer needs to learn how to survive on their own and stop relying on others for their own benefit.

Even though Cancer and Aquarius are known for their tension and bad energy between each other, Boy George and Charlene’s heated argument during an episode of I’m A Celeb shocked viewers at home.

The singer called Charlene ‘controlling’ and ‘bossy’, repots Wales Online.

And they’re both Cancers!

Mike Tindall is a Libra

Mike was born on October 18, 1978.

Libras are born between September 22 and October 23. A Libra is always very charming to everyone in every situation and never looks to escalate a bad situation. However, they can reportedly be very self-centered and prioritize themselves and what makes them happy.

Even though they get along with all the star signs, Virgos and Libras can’t be together in the same room apparently.

Matt Hancock is a Libra

Former Health Secretary Matt Hannock was born on October 2, 1978.

Libra men are said to be very intellectual, kind, and gentlemen. Their personalities are easy to get along with, and they are also known for bringing peace out of a chaotic environment. On the other hand, they can get very impatient and gossipy.

They are most attracted to Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius signs, according to astrology.

Scarlette Douglas is a Pisces

A Place in The Sun presenter, Scarlette, was born on March 17, 1987. If she was born three days later, she would’ve been on the Aries side.

Pisces are born between February 19 and March 20 and are best known for being emotionally sensitive and aware of their surroundings.

They live by good energy and grace the positive actions of others. However, believe it or not, Pisces is the quickest star sign to become angry the quickest.

Geminis or Libras are their least compatible signs, the stars say.

Chris Moyles is a Pisces

The popular broadcaster Chris was born on February 22, 1948. Again, just 48 hours earlier, he would be another sign altogether.

A Pisces tends to be charming and very romantic. However, they can also be very introverted and emotional, which gets them lost in their thoughts.

Nevertheless, a Pisces with a Cancer or Scorpio will bring out the best and most loyal friendships and relationships.

Sue Cleaver is a Virgo

Coronation Street’s actress Sue was born on September 2, 1963.

Virgos are born between August 23 and September 22 and are one of the three Earth signs along with Capricon and Taurus.

Always humble, hardworking, and responsible. Still, they also tend to get stubborn, critical, and always looking to get the approval of others, which is why they are easy to get irritated.

According to Greek mythology, they are the last immortal to leave the Earth due to their strong association. Could it be a sign for Sue reaching the finale of the competition, if not becoming the winner of this year’s edition of I’m A Celeb?

Babatúndé Aleshe is a Leo

The hilarious Babatúndé was born on August 2, 1986.

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22, and they are always feeling good – as they should. Their traits are always feeling confident about themselves, generous, protective of their friends, and the center of attention.

Leo always loves drama, and similarly to Taurus, they are known to be prone to jealousy and possessiveness on what they feel like it’s their property. Still, they’re very romantic people and bring out the high temperatures with Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Will Babatunde bring on the drama Down Under?

Jill Scott is an Aquarius

Football star Jill was born on February 2, 1987.

Aquarians are born between January 20 and February 18 and are very creative and intelligent. They hate being told what to do and prefer to work independently. Strange, as Jill has had to work on a team for most of her career in the field.

The horoscope sign has the highest compatibility with Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius, astrologically. However, they can also get along with the rest of the zodiac signs except Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Seann Walsh is a Sagittarius

English comedian Seann was born on December 2, 1985.

Sagittarius are born between November 22 and December 21. Looking out for true friendships and relationships, a Sagittarius sign is most likely to connect with fire signs such as Aries and Leo. Nonetheless, Aquarius and Libra share the same dynamism as Sagittarius.

Their main traits are being very optimistic, passionate, smart, and open-minded. They’re also hilarious, which explains the reason for Seann’s success in his career.

Their least compatible signs are Cancer and Pisces, reportedly. However, they’ve got special hate towards Gemini… So watch out, Owen.

Owen Warner is a Gemini

Owen Warner, the youngest in the jungle, was born on June 8, 1999.

Geminis are born between May 21 to June 21. They get along with air signs such as Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Nonetheless, they have the closest bond with Libras.

On the other hand, Gemini tends to clash with Scorpio because they share different attributes and have different opinions.

A Gemini is known for being playful, curious, and a social butterfly. However, their flaws include being superficial, impatient, and impulsive, according to reports.

Olivia Attwood is a Taurus

Former Islander Olivia Attwood, the first contestant and the second participant in the history of the program to last the least amount of time in the jungle, was born on May 2. Despite her having to leave I’m A Celeb after 24 hours, we still were intrigued to find out her traits with star signs.

Taurus is the star sign for those born between April 20 and May 20. They have the highest compatibility number with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Scorpio, and Capricorn.

It’s the second astrological sign, and its major traits include being down-to-Earth, tenacious, reliable, and very loyal. However, their bad traits are selfishness, materialism, and possessiveness.

Perhaps these are the reasons why Olivia insisted on wanting to stay in I’m A Celeb despite having to leave on medical grounds.

