









Babatúndé Aléshé will be appearing on our screens from November 6 as a campmate in the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity. Viewers want to know more about the comedian such as who his wife is, his age, and his career.

Swapping the Gogglebox sofa for the jungle, Aléshé will face his fears, take on challenges, and scran rice and beans for tea every night whilst in the jungle. As a successful comedian, we can probably expect Aléshé to provide us, and his fellow campmates, with some entertainment over the next few weeks.

Also taking on the jungle this year is Jill Scott, Chris Moyles, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, and Matt Hancock.

Who is Babatúndé Aléshé’s wife?

Babatúndé Aléshé’s wife is Leonie Aléshé.

The couple tied the knot on September 18, 2015, meaning they have been married for seven years. Shortly after their honeymoon, the pair found out they were pregnant and they now share a son together called Judah.

Leonie Aléshé describes herself as a “Jesus Girl,” “wife,” and “boy mum.” She works as a travel business coach, and shares morning routine videos and motivational content on her Instagram page.

On the couple’s six year anniversary, Leonie Aléshé shared a video featuring a picture of her and Babatúndé. She captioned the post:

“Black love…6 years of God’s faithfulness, loving you and doing life with you is the best. Here’s to forever.”

What is Babatúndé Aléshé most scared of in the jungle?

Whilst most people are terrified of facing snakes, rats, and spiders in the jungle, for Aléshé, the most terrifying critter is the frog.

“Don’t bring no frogs near me,” he said before entering the jungle, “I do not like frogs.”

However, Aléshé is keen to conquer his fears in the jungle and is going in with a game plan which mostly involves befriending “the biggest person in there and have them do the dirty work.”

The comedian is also adamant that he will not be doing the cooking in the jungle. “You don’t want to taste my cooking,” he laughed.

What has Babatúndé Aléshé said about being a dad?

Aléshé appeared on Anna Williamson’s Breaking Mum and Dad podcast and opened up on being a parent to his young son.

He said: “Marriage holds a mirror up to your face and makes you see yourself for who you are, and it’s the exact same for parenting.”

“I’ve learnt a lot, just from the way I deal with my son,” he continued. Calmness and patience are two things he has learnt from being a father.

Aléshé said that he is “a bit strict” with his son as he has “bags of energy.”

“I let him express himself but sometimes it’s just like, he can get a bit overwhelming,” he explained.