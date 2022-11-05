









I’m A Celeb returns to our screens on Sunday night, which means that viewers have 22 episodes of their favourite celebrities facing creepy crawlies, terrifying trials, and the Australian jungle to look forward to.

This year’s campmates range from Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, to pop star Boy George, radio host Chris Moyles, footballer Jill Scott, and politician Matt Hancock.

Also set to brave the jungle this year is Charlene White, presenter, host, and journalist most known for her work on ITV News and, more recently, Loose Women.

Who is Charlene White’s partner?

Charlene White’s partner is called Andy.

The couple live together in South London and share two children together: a son called Alfie, who was born in 2017, and a daughter called Florence, born in 2019.

White keeps her relationship relatively private, so not much is known about Andy, although we do know that he works in the showbiz industry.

According to The Telegraph, Andy is an executive producer. White told the publication in 2020 that he works from home, which means that he does the bedtime routine with their children.

In an interview with Gabby Logan, White explained that she has always planned ahead and looked towards the future, something her partner “is used to.”

"He knows I like to plan things out," she said of Andy.

Charlene White opens up about missing her partner and kids

Just before heading off to Australia, White uploaded a video onto Instagram in which she breaks the exciting news to her followers that she would be taking part in I’m A Celeb.

She told fans: “Hi guys, if you’re watching this it means there’s been a massive announcement. It’s finally official, I’m part of I’m A Celebrity this year.”

The presenter opened up about missing her family and said that she hopes she makes them proud. Leaving her partner and children was “by far the hardest thing about doing this,” White explained.

Loose Women anchor discusses jungle fears

After landing in Australia, White opened up about her fears entering the jungle. She told The Sun that she doesn’t like creepy crawlies and is not really “outdoorsy.”

“I don’t camp. I stopped going to Girl Guides because they kept making me camp,” White said.

In an Instagram video shared the week before I’m A Celeb started, White said that she is “apprehensive” yet excited about what is to come.

Having other people be in control of her life over the next few weeks will be “really weird,” and something she finds “a really strange position to be in.”