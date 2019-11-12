University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Veganism is on the rise like never before. In fact, the Vegan Society calculated that between 2014 and 2019, the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled. Now, an estimated 1.16% of the population are vegans.

And because of the rising number of vegans, last year it became a source of conflict for one of the TV world’s major reality series: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

As the show requires celebrities to hunker down in the Australian jungle for three weeks, it’s no surprise that their diets might not be exactly to their preference. But considering the nature of the show – namely the Bushtucker Trials – the celebs might be forced to eat animals at points.

So, are there any vegans taking part in this year’s series?

Who is vegan on I’m A Celeb 2019?

From what we found, veganism should not be a problem this year as there are no vegans signed up to the challenge.

Roman Kemp did go vegan this summer as part of a 12-week fitness program, to help him go from 25% body fat to just above 9%. But there is no sign that he has kept up his plant-based diet.

Caitlyn Jenner also gave up meat to shed some weight back in 2015, but she was never a vegan. Caitlyn now eats meat again, so there should be no problems in the jungle!

How did the vegans cope last year?

Last year’s I’m A Celebrity saw vegans Fleur East and James McVey enter the jungle. Fleur decided she was going to eat meat while there.

James, on the other hand, refused to eat meat, although some viewers thought he participated in eating a wallaby wing – he definitely didn’t!

Correct me if I’m wrong but swear fleur n that fella are vegan, munching down that wallaby wing like nothing🤔🤔 #imacelebrity — Jack (@JackRowe12) November 19, 2018

If you’re a veggie or vegan, you can live on a diet of veggies, rice and beans while in the camp. In 2017, for the vegan contestants who were plant-based for religious reasons, such as Amir Khan, they were given tofu by the ITV producers. The same happened in 2018 with the vegans.

The producers state it is up to the participants whether they eat the food or not, or whether they choose to opt out of the show and yell “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!”

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH ON ITV

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE