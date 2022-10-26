









It’s that time of year again when the nation gets to see its favorite celebrities endure life in the jungle. From Bushtucker Trials to gruesome challenges, many famous faces are set to face their fears during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. The show celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and returns to Australia.

The ITV show will see the return of Ant and Dec as presenters. So, let’s take a look at the I’m A Celebrity 2022 start date – it’s set to kick off before the World Cup…

The 2022 start date for I’m A Celebrity has been confirmed for Sunday, November 6.

The show’s 22nd season is set to kick off from 9 pm per Radio X.

Metro UK writes that the I’m A Celebrity 2022 start date was moved forward due to the Qatar World Cup which begins on November 20.

I’m A Celebrity’s confirmed celebrities

At the time of writing, celebrities set to head into the jungle are being announced hour by hour.

So far, radio DJ Chris Moyles, reality TV star Olivia Attwood and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver have been announced as contestants on this year’s show.

Last year, Danny Miller was crowned King of the Jungle in 2021.

The ITV show returns to Australia

For the first time since 2019, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to Australia.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, filming was relocated to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales for seasons 20 and 21.

Past winners of the show have included Georgia Toffolo, Scarlett Moffatt, Stacey Solomon, Harry Redknapp, Tony Blackburn, Kerry Katona, Joe Swash and more.

AOL reports that Ant and Dec have confirmed an I’m A Celebrity spin-off series is also on its way, I’m A Celebrity All Stars, is set to take place in South Africa in 2023.

