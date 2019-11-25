University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicked off on Sunday, November 17th, the celebrity contestants have been an open bunch about their fame, their families and their personal lives.

And having celebs such as Caitlyn Jenner on the show means that viewers have got a pretty fascinating insight into the lives of some of the world’s most famous stars.

Not only have the celebs all been incredibly candid about themselves, but a game to earn Dingo Dollars in last night’s episode (Sunday, November 24th) revealed even more personal facts.

So, why was Adele Roberts a bodybuilder?

Roman’s reveal

In a game of Truth Hurts with Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway, the pair had to answer questions correctly to earn Dingo Dollars for the camp.

The game revolved around interesting trivia about their fellow camp mates and revealed some surprising facts. Not only did we find out that James Haskell was a champion chess player at school but Adele Roberts won a bodybuilding competition!

Roman answered confidently, explaining that he and Adele had discussed her bodybuilding in the past.

Adele’s bodybuilding career

The Truth Hurts game explained that Adele was 23-years-old when she won the competition. This would have been back in 2002.

Adele entered this bodybuilding competition after her aunt died. Her aunt was in the bodybuilding world and so she did it to honour her memory.

It was a one-off though and it wasn’t until years later that Adele got back into bodybuilding.

Adele’s 30-day fitness challenge

In 2016, after Adele’s weight crept up to 12 and a half stone, she decided to participate in a 30-day fitness challenge where she adopted the life of a bodybuilder again.

Get Muscly in a Month saw Adele trained by MASS champion Phoebe Hagan. She adopted a rigorous diet – no sugar at all, including fruit sugars – and training regime. The documentary is no longer available on iPlayer but Adele uploaded the BBC doc onto her YouTube channel. You can watch it here.

In the thirty days, Adele lost 10% of her body fat!

She has since kept up her fitness regime and looks like a muscle machine. But Adele’s ventures into bodybuilding have been nothing but

