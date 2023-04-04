Legendary I’m A Celebrity campmates have been invited back to the wilderness for ITV’s new show in South Africa and fans are desperate to know the I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023 start date.

Ant and Dec will host the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here spin-off which will feature the typical Bushtucker trials and challenges for the celebs to go head to head in.

Fans have been begging for a ‘Best Of’ series for years, and their prayers have finally been answered, let’s take a look at when it starts.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa has a confirmed start date of Monday, 24 April.

The series will air on weeknights for three weeks and will air on ITV1 and ITVX. However, the launch date is subject to change, depending on the television schedule.

The I’m A Celebrity All-Stars pre-recorded show won’t have any public vote. That’s because the show was filmed before last year’s regular run of I’m A Celebrity; meaning campmates from that season were not able to take part.

Where is I’m A Celebrity All-Stars 2023 filmed?

Fans can’t wait to see contestants back in the jungle and the All-Star series will take place at Kruger National Park. This is where many international versions of I’m A Celebrity are filmed, including the Australian series.

I’m A Celebrity All Stars comes after the previous series returned to Australia after two years in Wales, due to the pandemic.

The change of location was first revealed in 2022 by Ant and Dec. In a Twitter video, Dec said: “Hello everybody, we’ve got news for you. It’s probably the worst kept secret in television but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa.”

I’m A Celebrity All-Stars line-up confirmed

Speculation has been rising about who will be joining the cast. The campmates involved in this season were finally revealed when the I’m A Celebrity All Stars line-up was announced on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Take a look at the first nine confirmed contestants battling it out to become ‘Legend of the Savannah:’

ITV has confirmed further names will appear throughout the series.