These celebrities survived the Australian jungle but as Ant and Dec recently revealed, South Africa will be ‘bigger and wilder’ than ever, here’s the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! South Africa line-up.

The All-Stars edition takes some of your favorite campmates from the last 20 years on a brand-new adventure in South Africa.

Contestants will compete to become the first ever I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here ‘Legend of the Savanna’ and fans are desperate to know who is in the lineup.

I’m A Celebrity All-Stars: South Africa cast line-up confirmed

Shaun Ryder

The Happy Mondays icon was a former runner-up on the 2010 series but lost out to Stacey Solomon. The 60-year-old is coming back to fight for the crown after previously dissing the show when he lost. Ryder reportedly said at the time: “As far as I am concerned the game was rigged. I really do mean that.”

However, Shaun is giving ITV a second chance as he revealed: “I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities. Going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it.”

Jordan Banjo

Diversity Dancer and DJ, Jordan Banjo was on the show in 2016 but as he was the fourth star voted out, he’s willing to give it another shot. Banjo was on the show the same year as Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Carol Vorderman

Jordan Banjo is joined by his 2016 co-star Carol Vorderman, as the duo both appeared in the Australian version of the show together.

The former Countdown co-host came in eighth place but this time she is more prepared than ever and she can’t wait to create a new WhatsApp group chat.

Carol said: “Doing I’m A Celebrity changed me a lot and I can’t wait to take part in this new series. I loved everything about I’m A Celebrity. We’ve still got a WhatsApp group!”

Helen Flanagan

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan will make her jungle comeback almost a decade after her first jungle stint in 2012. Rosie Webster’s portrayer was on the show with her soap opera rival, EastEnders actress Charlie Brook. Flanagan was the fifth celebrity to be evicted and she’s ready to give the South African version all she’s got.

Helen warned fans: “I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not.” However, she explained that whilst she will be scared, she will “be a lot better than last time!”

Janice Dickinson

Supermodel Janice Dickinson first stepped foot in the jungle in 2007 when she came second behind Christopher Biggins. Janice was a rather controversial cast mate who often butted heads with fellow co-stars but she’s coming back to see if she can make friends.

Janice said: “I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone.”

Paul Burrell

Former Royal Butler knew the late Queen Elizabeth and worked as Princess Diana’s former butler. Amid the Royal Family’s tumultuous beginning of the year, fans are excited to see Paul on the show for his insider details.

Paul, who was the runner-up of the 2004 series, said: “I loved doing it the first time around, and to be asked again is very special. It’s like coming into the final of the jungle Olympics. I had to eat kangaroo testicles in Australia and I am expecting everything to be bigger in South Africa.”

Phil Tufnell

Ex-England Cricketer first appeared on the show in 2003 and the sports star took home the jungle crown. Two decades later, Phil is back and better than ever, and ready to take on the South African wilderness.

Phil said: “I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again. I said yes immediately.”

Amir Khan

After hanging up his boxing gloves following his defeat to Kell Brook. The boxing champion is ready to take on the Bushtucker Trials once again. Fans will remember his I’m A Celebrity debut in 2018, when Khan, ate strawberries behind the backs of his campmates with presenter Iain Lee, causing uproar in camp.

Talking of his time in the jungle, he said: “I enjoyed it. It’s one of the best things I ever did. Going in the jungle, being away from everyone, being focused, focusing on you and what you want to do in life.”

Fatima Whitbread

Olympic Athlete Fatima Whitbread might be a professional javelin thrower but she’s also a pro at the Bushtucker Trials. Fatima proved she could deal with the creepy crawlies when she first starred in I’m A Celebrity in 2011, and finished in third place.

Let’s be honest, if she can take on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins, she can deal with the South African wilderness.

Rumored I’m A Celebrity All-Stars that aren’t listed

Some of the other rumored contestants who were not included in this announcement, include Joe Swash, Gillian McKeith, Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, and Dean Gaffney. Andrew Whyment and Caitlyn Jenner were also rumored to appear.

However, it has been teased that there will be more celebrities taking part in the series who haven’t been mentioned. The catch is, viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter the camp.