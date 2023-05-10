The coronation for the jungle king or queen of I’m A Celebrity All-Stars South Africa is approaching, so when does the show finish? Here’s what we know about the 2023 finale.

For the first time ever, ITV has pre-recorded its jaw-dropping bushtucker trials for its All-Stars edition. Welcoming the likes of Janice Dickinson, Joe Swash, and Jordan Banjo, the stacked I’m A Celeb 2023 cast took on challenges in the new location.

The spin-off aired on April 24, but all good things must come to an end, so what is the exact date of the I’m A Celebrity All-Stars South Africa finale? It’s time to crown a new king or queen of the jungle.

Credit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! youtube channel

I’m A Celebrity All-Stars South Africa: When does the 2023 edition end?

The I’m A Celebrity finale date is Friday, May 12 on ITV and ITVX. It will air from 9pm until 10:30pm, meaning the show would contain 15 episodes in total.

It will end with the crowning of the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

The spinoff has packed a few surprises, most notably its ever-growing cast. Nine celebrities were first introduced but, as the days passed, late arrivals Gillian McKeith, Myleene Klass, and former queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo also entered the South African camp.

Can you vote for the I’m A Celeb All-Stars winner?

Since the show is pre-recorded, voting is unavailable for the finale, as with the rest of the series. The 15-episode run was filmed in Kruger National Park in November 2022, so the winner has already been determined.

Instead of fan votes, surviving campmates are decided by their head-to-head trials. Contestants who are able to consistently win challenges are safe from elimination, meaning there is no favoritism from the public.

“It’s slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves,” Ant McPartlin told Lorraine Kelly.

“It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner,” he continued.

Credit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! youtube channel

Who is left in the camp?

Only eight contestants remain as of Tuesday, May 10. Supermodel Janice Dickinson withdrew on day 10 due to an injury, while fan favorite Joe Swash was eliminated on day 12 following a bushtucker trial against Phil Tufnell.

These are the potential I’m A Celeb Legends: