University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After being crowned the runner-up for last year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! series, Emily Atack returns to the jungle this year, but now as a host.

The 29-year-old actress is now one of the presenters on the follow-up shoe, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp.

And while Emily has made quite the impression in her new role, what has impressed viewers more than her presenting abilities is her sartorial choices.

Every night, viewers have been scrambling to get a hold of Emily’s outfits. So, where is the red and white polka dot dress Emily Atack was wearing in episode 11 (Wednesday, November 27th) from?

Emily Atack’s red polka dot dress

In episode 11, Emily Atack donned a gorgeous red and white polka dot tea dress, which was adorned with buttons running down the centre.

Although Emily’s outfit choices are always a hit, viewers seriously loved this dress, in particular.

Many viewers took to Twitter and Instagram on the hunt for the dress, expressing that it was a “gorgeous” choice repeatedly.

Where is Emily’s I’m A Celeb dress from?

Emily’s dress is from an Australian brand called Auguste The Label.

It is called the ‘Polly Sunday Midi Dress’ in red. It comes in red polka dot print, or in a brown floral. See the dress here.

However, the dress doesn’t come cheap – even though it is now on sale – retailing at AUD$139.00. Converting the Australian dollars to the pound means the dress costs around £72.70.

Red polka dot look-alikes

If you are looking for an alternative to Auguste The Label, then we’ve got you covered!

Boohoo stock a polka dot wrap dress in bright red, which serves as quite a good look-alike for Emily’s dress. And it costs just £12! Check out their dress here.

With a similar shape, colouring and cut, this dress from Wednesday’s Girl on ASOS dress also does the job. All it has is different style buttons. But at £26 we think it’s a steal.

Finally, SHEIN’s 70s style polka-dot midi dress comes close to the original, with a few additional bows here and there. Check it out on their website.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… EXTRA CAMP EVERY NIGHT AT 10 PM ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAMAND FACEBOOK